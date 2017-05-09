Snowmobiles Recalled by Polaris Due to Crash Hazard (Recall Alert)

A weld on the steering post can separate, resulting in loss of steering control, posing a crash hazard.
Polaris at 800-765-2747 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. CT, Monday through Friday, or online at www.polaris.com and click on “Product Safety Recalls” at the bottom of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves model year 2017 Polaris RMK, PRO-RMK, SKS, and RMK snowmobiles. “Polaris” is printed on the seat and “RMK,” “PRO,” “SKS,” or “ASSAULT” printed on the side body panel. The snowmobiles were sold in several colors. The model number and VIN are displayed on the right side of the tunnel. To check for recalled vehicles by VIN, visit www.polaris.com.The following models are included in the recall:
Polaris Model Year 2017 Snowmobiles
S17EFK8PS
800 PRO-RMK 155 SC SELECT
S17EFK6PS
600 PRO-RMK 155 SC SELECT
S17EFK6PSL
600 PRO-RMK 155 ES
S17EFK8PSA
800 PRO-RMK 155
S17EGK8PS
800 PRO-RMK 163 SC SELECT
S17EGM8PS
800 PRO-RMK 163 3" SC SELECT
S17EFS8PS
800 SKS 155 SC SELECT
S17EGP8PS
800 PRO-RMK LE 163 3" SC SELECT
S17EFP8PS
800 PRO-RMK 155 LE SC SELECT
S17EFT8PS
800 RMK ASSAULT 155 SC SELECT
S17EFS8PSL
800 SKS 155 ES
S17EGK8PSL
800 PRO-RMK 163 ES
S17EFK6PSA
600 PRO-RMK 155
S17EGK8PSA
800 PRO-RMK 163
S17EFT8PSP
800 RMK ASSAULT 155 POWDER ES
S17EFT8PSD
800 RMK ASSAULT 155 POWDER
S17EFT8PSA
800 RMK ASSAULT 155
S17EFM8PS
800 PRO-RMK 155 3" SC SELECT
S17EFK8PSL
800 PRO-RMK 155 ES
S17EFN8PS
800 RMK ASSAULT 155 3" SC SELECT
S17EHP8PS
800 PRO-RMK LE 174 3” SC SELECT
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled vehicles and contact Polaris to schedule a free repair. Polaris is contacting all known purchasers directly.
Polaris has received 13 reports of a steering post weld separation. No injuries have been reported.
Polaris dealers nationwide from May 2016 through March 2017 for between $12,000 and $15,200.
Polaris Industries Inc., of Medina, Minn.
