Snowmobiles Recalled by Polaris Due to Crash Hazard (Recall Alert)

Name of product:
RMK and SKS snowmobiles
Hazard:

A weld on the steering post can separate, resulting in loss of steering control, posing a crash hazard.

Remedy:
Repair
Recall date:
May 9, 2017
Recall number:
17-745
Consumer Contact:

Polaris at 800-765-2747 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. CT, Monday through Friday, or online at www.polaris.com and click on “Product Safety Recalls” at the bottom of the page for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves model year 2017 Polaris RMK, PRO-RMK, SKS, and RMK snowmobiles. “Polaris” is printed on the seat and “RMK,” “PRO,” “SKS,” or “ASSAULT” printed on the side body panel. The snowmobiles were sold in several colors. The model number and VIN are displayed on the right side of the tunnel. To check for recalled vehicles by VIN, visit www.polaris.com.The following models are included in the recall:

 

Polaris Model Year 2017 Snowmobiles

S17EFK8PS

800 PRO-RMK 155 SC SELECT

S17EFK6PS

600 PRO-RMK 155 SC SELECT

S17EFK6PSL

600 PRO-RMK 155 ES

S17EFK8PSA

800 PRO-RMK 155

S17EGK8PS

800 PRO-RMK 163 SC SELECT

S17EGM8PS

800 PRO-RMK 163 3" SC SELECT

S17EFS8PS

800 SKS 155 SC SELECT

S17EGP8PS

800 PRO-RMK LE 163 3" SC SELECT

S17EFP8PS

800 PRO-RMK 155 LE SC SELECT

S17EFT8PS

800 RMK ASSAULT 155 SC SELECT

S17EFS8PSL

800 SKS 155 ES

S17EGK8PSL

800 PRO-RMK 163 ES

S17EFK6PSA

600 PRO-RMK 155

S17EGK8PSA

800 PRO-RMK 163

S17EFT8PSP

800 RMK ASSAULT 155 POWDER ES

S17EFT8PSD

800 RMK ASSAULT 155 POWDER

S17EFT8PSA

800 RMK ASSAULT 155

S17EFM8PS

800 PRO-RMK 155 3" SC SELECT

S17EFK8PSL

800 PRO-RMK 155 ES

S17EFN8PS

800 RMK ASSAULT 155 3" SC SELECT

S17EHP8PS

800 PRO-RMK LE 174 3” SC SELECT
 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled vehicles and contact Polaris to schedule a free repair. Polaris is contacting all known purchasers directly.

Incidents/Injuries:

Polaris has received 13 reports of a steering post weld separation. No injuries have been reported.

Units:
About 6,000
Sold At:

Polaris dealers nationwide from May 2016 through March 2017 for between $12,000 and $15,200.

Manufacturer(s):

Polaris Industries Inc., of Medina, Minn.

Distributor(s):

Polaris Industries Inc., of Medina, Minn.

Manufactured In:
U.S.
Media Contact

Please use the below phone number for all media requests.

Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800

View CPSC contacts for specific areas of expertise

