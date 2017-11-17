Sleep Number Recalls Foot Warmers Sold with Sleep Number 360 Smart Beds Due to Burn Hazard (Recall Alert)

The foot warmer under the mattress cover can short circuit and overheat, posing a burn hazard.
Sleep Number at 800-318-4432 from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET on Saturday, or online at www.sleepnumber.com/recall or www.sleepnumber.com and click on “Product Recall” for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves the foot warmer sold exclusively with Sleep Number 360 smart beds (models i7 and i10) when combined with a FlexFit 3 adjustable base. The beds were sold in the following sizes: TwinXL, Full, Queen, King, FlexTop™ King, Cal King, Split King, Split Cal King and FlexTop™ Cal King and were also provided for consumer research purposes to select consumers beginning in November 2016.
Consumers should immediately stop using and disable the foot warmer in their Sleep Number 360 smart bed using the instructions provided by the company. Sleep Number is directly contacting all known consumers to provide a free replacement foot warmer and to schedule installation by an authorized technician.
Sleep Number has received six reports of the foot warmer overheating, including one report of a burn injury which did not require medical attention.
Sleep Number stores and online from April 2017 to August 2017 for between $5,400 and $11,000 for smart beds sold with foot warmers.
Sleep Number Corporation (formerly Select Comfort Corporation), of Minneapolis, Minn., (smart bed); BriskHeat Corporation of Columbus, Ohio (foot warmer)
