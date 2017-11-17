  1. Home
Sleep Number Recalls Foot Warmers Sold with Sleep Number 360 Smart Beds Due to Burn Hazard (Recall Alert)

Name of product:
Foot warmers sold with Sleep Number 360™ smart beds
Hazard:

The foot warmer under the mattress cover can short circuit and overheat, posing a burn hazard.

Remedy:
Replace
Recall date:
November 17, 2017
Recall number:
18-702
Consumer Contact:

Sleep Number at 800-318-4432 from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET on Saturday, or online at www.sleepnumber.com/recall or www.sleepnumber.com and click on “Product Recall” for more information. 

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves the foot warmer sold exclusively with Sleep Number 360 smart beds (models i7 and i10) when combined with a FlexFit 3 adjustable base. The beds were sold in the following sizes: TwinXL, Full, Queen, King, FlexTop™ King, Cal King, Split King, Split Cal King and FlexTop™ Cal King and were also provided for consumer research purposes to select consumers beginning in November 2016.

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using and disable the foot warmer in their Sleep Number 360 smart bed using the instructions provided by the company. Sleep Number is directly contacting all known consumers to provide a free replacement foot warmer and to schedule installation by an authorized technician.

Incidents/Injuries:

Sleep Number has received six reports of the foot warmer overheating, including one report of a burn injury which did not require medical attention.

Sold At:

Sleep Number stores and online from April 2017 to August 2017 for between $5,400 and $11,000 for smart beds sold with foot warmers.

Manufacturer(s):

Sleep Number Corporation (formerly Select Comfort Corporation), of Minneapolis, Minn., (smart bed); BriskHeat Corporation of Columbus, Ohio (foot warmer)

Manufactured In:
U.S.
Units:
About 11,900
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
Media Contact

Please use the below phone number for all media requests.

Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800

View CPSC contacts for specific areas of expertise