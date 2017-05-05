Segway Reannounces Recall of Off-Board Chargers for Segway Personal Transporters Due to Shock Hazard (Recall Alert)

  1. Home
Name of product:
Off-Board Chargers for Segway Personal Transporters (PT)
Hazard:

A wire inside the charger can detach and touch the side of the charger, posing a shock hazard.

Remedy:
Repair
Recall date:
May 5, 2017
Recall number:
17-742
Consumer Contact:

Segway toll-free at 866-473-4929 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET, Monday through Friday or online at www.segway.com and click on Off-Board Charger Recall for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Segway PT Off-Board Chargers manufactured from January 2015 to October 2016 with part number 23288-00001. The chargers are black, box-shaped and measure 8 inches wide by 13.75 inches deep by 4 inches high. Two wires used to connect the unit to Segway PT batteries extend from one end. The Segway brand name is on the charger above these wires. Chargers with the following serial numbers are included in the recall: 15201C000362, 15201C000364, 15201C000366, 15208C000404, 15208C000406, 15222C000460, 15225C000486, 15225C000489, 15225C000494, 15242C000546, 16210C000621, 16210C000629, 16210C000630, 16210C000631, 16210C000632, 16210C000635, 16210C000636, 16214C000638, 16214C000639, 16214C000641, 16214C000642, 16214C000643, 16214C000645 and 16214C000646. The serial number and part number are on a silver data plate attached to the bottom of the charger.

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled chargers, unplug and contact Segway or the Segway dealer from whom it was purchased to receive a free replacement power cord equipped with a ground fault circuit interrupter (GFCI). Segway is contacting consumers directly.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Units:
About 24 (in addition, 17 were previously recalled in September 2015)
Sold Exclusively At:

Authorized Segway dealers and distributors and directly from Segway Inc. from January 2015 through April 2017 for about $920.

Manufacturer(s):

Segway Inc., of Bedford, N.H.

Manufactured In:
United States
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
