  1. Home
  2. Recalls
  3. Safavieh Recalls Lingerie Chests Due to Serious Tip-Over Hazard (Recall Alert)

Safavieh Recalls Lingerie Chests Due to Serious Tip-Over Hazard (Recall Alert)

Name of product:
Lingerie chests
Hazard:

The recalled chests are unstable if they are not anchored to the wall, posing a serious tip-over and entrapment hazard that can result in death or injuries to children.  The chests do not comply with the performance requirements of the U.S. voluntary industry standard (ASTM F2057-14).

Remedy:
Refund
Recall date:
April 4, 2017
Recall number:
17-737
Consumer Contact:

Safavieh toll-free at 866-422-9070 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or online at www.safavieh.com and click on “Safety Notice” on the bottom of the page for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves the Audrey lingerie chest in the white smoke color with item number AMH6584A. The item number is printed on a tag that is included in the product’s original box. The recalled chests have one drawer and one door below the drawer. The chests measure about 18 inches wide by 15 inches deep by 30 inches high.

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using any recalled chest that is not properly anchored to the wall and place it into an area that children cannot access. Contact Safavieh for a refund. The firm is contacting all known purchasers directly.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Units:
About 500
Sold At:

Online at Amazon.com, Overstock.com and Wayfair.com from January 2012 through June 2016 for about $130.

Importer(s):

Safavieh International LLC, of Port Washington, N.Y.

Manufactured In:
China
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
Media Contact

Please use the below phone number for all media requests.

Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800

View CPSC contacts for specific areas of expertise