  1. Home
  2. Recalls

Rocky Mountain Bicycles Recall Mountain Bicycles Due to Crash Hazard

Name of product:
Mountain bicycles
Hazard:

The brake cable housing was not secured properly during manufacturing, which can cause brake failure, posing a crash hazard to the rider.

Remedy:
Repair
Recall date:
December 27, 2017
Units:
About 1,300 (in addition, 1,800 were sold in Canada)
Consumer Contact:

Rocky Mountain at 866-522-2803 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, via email at info@bikes.com or online at www.bikes.com and click on Safety/Recall at the bottom of the page.

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall involves all model year 2018 Altitude, Instinct and Pipeline mountain bicycles. The carbon fiber and aluminum bicycles were sold in different colors. The model name is printed on a sticker on the top tube of the bicycles. Rocky Mountain is printed on the down tube. The Rocky Mountain logo is also printed on the headbadge on the headtube. The specified platform family is also printed on the rear triangle of the bicycle at the seatstay.

 
Remedy:

Consumers should stop using the recalled bicycles immediately and contact an authorized Rocky Mountain dealer for free inspection and free repair. 

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported 

Sold At:

Rocky Mountain bicycle dealers nationwide from June 2017 through November 2017 for between $2,600 and $7,300.

Manufacturer(s):

Rocky Mountain Bicycles, of Canada

Importer(s):

Rocky Mountain Bicycles, of Canada

Distributor(s):

Rocky Mountain Bicycles, of Canada

Manufactured In:
Taiwan and Canada
Recall number:
18-069
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
Media Contact

Please use the below phone number for all media requests.

Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800

View CPSC contacts for specific areas of expertise

Related Recalls

Brompton Bicycle Recalls Bicycles Due To Fall Hazard
John Deere Recalls Crossover Gator Utility Vehicles Due to Crash Hazard (Recall Alert) (Recall Alert)
Polaris Recalls RZR XP 4 Turbo Recreational Off-Highway Vehicles Due to Fire Hazard (Recall Alert) (Recall Alert)
Ravin Crossbows Recalls Arrow Nocks Due to Injury Hazard
Camso Recalls Dirt to Snow Bike Conversion Kits Due to Crash and Impact Hazards