Rocky Mountain Bicycles Recall Mountain Bicycles Due to Crash Hazard

The brake cable housing was not secured properly during manufacturing, which can cause brake failure, posing a crash hazard to the rider.
Rocky Mountain at 866-522-2803 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, via email at info@bikes.com or online at www.bikes.com and click on Safety/Recall at the bottom of the page.
Recall Details
This recall involves all model year 2018 Altitude, Instinct and Pipeline mountain bicycles. The carbon fiber and aluminum bicycles were sold in different colors. The model name is printed on a sticker on the top tube of the bicycles. Rocky Mountain is printed on the down tube. The Rocky Mountain logo is also printed on the headbadge on the headtube. The specified platform family is also printed on the rear triangle of the bicycle at the seatstay.
Consumers should stop using the recalled bicycles immediately and contact an authorized Rocky Mountain dealer for free inspection and free repair.
None reported
Rocky Mountain bicycle dealers nationwide from June 2017 through November 2017 for between $2,600 and $7,300.
Rocky Mountain Bicycles, of Canada
