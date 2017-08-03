  1. Home
  2. Recalls

Richie House Children’s Robes Recalled by Belle Investment Due to Violation of Federal Flammability Standard; Sold Exclusively at Amazon.com

Name of product:
Children’s robes
Hazard:

The children’s robes fail to meet federal flammability standards for children’s sleepwear, posing a risk of burn injuries to children.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall date:
August 3, 2017
Recall number:
17-200
Consumer Contact:

Richie House toll-free at 844-742-1303 from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, email at info@richiehouse.com or online at www.richiehouse.com and click on “Recall Information” for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Richie House-branded children’s 100% polyester robes. They were sold in youth sizes 4/5 through 12/14 and in four different color/print combinations; red with dog print, blue with butterfly print, pink and white with white polka dots and solid pink. The robes have long-sleeves, a belt and two front pockets. The red robe comes with a hood. “Richie House Los Angeles” and the size are printed on a label sewn into the neck of the robe.

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately take the recalled robes away from children and contact Richie House for a full refund.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold Exclusively At:

Amazon.com from December 2015 through March 2017 for between $20 and $22.

Distributor(s):

Belle Investment Corporation, of Irvine, Calif.

Manufactured In:
China
Units:
About 1,500
Media Contact

Please use the below phone number for all media requests.

Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800

View CPSC contacts for specific areas of expertise

Related Recalls

Sweet Bamboo Recalls Children’s Pajamas Due to Violation of Federal Flammability Standard
ZORJAR Recalls Women’s Scarves Due to Violation of Federal Flammability Standard; Sold Exclusively on Amazon.com (Recall Alert) (Recall Alert)
Corbeau USA Recalls Camlock Seat Harness Belts Due to Fall and Projectile Hazards
Burt’s Bees Baby Recalls Infant Coveralls Due to Choking Hazard
iFashioning Recalls Women’s Scarves Due to Violation of Federal Flammability Standard; Sold Exclusively on Amazon.com (Recall Alert) (Recall Alert)