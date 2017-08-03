Richie House Children’s Robes Recalled by Belle Investment Due to Violation of Federal Flammability Standard; Sold Exclusively at Amazon.com

The children’s robes fail to meet federal flammability standards for children’s sleepwear, posing a risk of burn injuries to children.
Richie House toll-free at 844-742-1303 from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, email at info@richiehouse.com or online at www.richiehouse.com and click on “Recall Information” for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves Richie House-branded children’s 100% polyester robes. They were sold in youth sizes 4/5 through 12/14 and in four different color/print combinations; red with dog print, blue with butterfly print, pink and white with white polka dots and solid pink. The robes have long-sleeves, a belt and two front pockets. The red robe comes with a hood. “Richie House Los Angeles” and the size are printed on a label sewn into the neck of the robe.
Consumers should immediately take the recalled robes away from children and contact Richie House for a full refund.
None reported
Amazon.com from December 2015 through March 2017 for between $20 and $22.
Belle Investment Corporation, of Irvine, Calif.
