  1. Home
  2. Recalls

RH Recalls Furniture Due to Injury, Laceration Hazards

Name of product:
Furniture
Hazard:

The metal trim on the furniture can detach from the edges and create sharp points, posing injury and laceration hazards.  

Remedy:
Refund
Replace
Recall date:
August 3, 2017
Recall number:
17-199
Consumer Contact:

RH toll-free at 888-728-8419 from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. PT Monday through Saturday, email at recall@rh.com or online at www.rh.com and click “Safety Recalls” for more information.

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall involves RH’s Smythson Shagreen Collection of side tables, square and rectangle coffee tables, dressers, beds, nightstands and sideboards. They are covered in shagreen-embossed leather with metal trim on all edges and were sold in four different finish/color combinations. The item number is printed on a white sticker on the bottom or back of the furniture.

 

Coffee Table Description

Item Number

32 In. Square In Cognac

61030234BRN

32 In. Square In Smoke & Brass

61030234GREY

32 In. Square In Smoke & Steel

61030234GRY

32 In. Square In Dove & Pewter

61030234WHT

60 In. Square In Cognac & Brass

61190523BRN

60 In. Square In Smoke & Brass

61190523GREY

60 In. Square In Smoke & Steel

61190523GRY

60 In. Square In Dove & Pewter

61190523WHT

72 In. Square In Cognac & Brass

61190527BRN

72 In. Square In Smoke & Brass

61190527GREY

72 In. Square In Smoke & Steel

61190527GRY

72 In. Square In Dove & Pewter

61190527WHT

60 In. Rectangle In Cognac & Brass

61030237BRN

60 In. Rectangle In Smoke & Brass

61030237GREY

60 In. Rectangle In Smoke & Steel

61030237GRY

60 In. Rectangle In Dove & Pewter

61030237WHT

72 In. Rectangle In Cognac & Brass

61030240BRN

72 In. Rectangle In Smoke & Brass

61030240GREY

72 In. Rectangle In Smoke & Steel

61030240GRY

72 In. Rectangle In Dove & Pewter

61030240WHT

 

Side Table Description

Item Number

18 In. Square In Cognac

61030098BRN

18 In. Square In Smoke & Brass

61030098GREY

18 In. Square In Smoke & Steel

61030098GRY

18 In. Square In Dove & Pewter

61030098WHT

22 In. Square In Cognac & Brass

61030101BRN

22 In. Square In Smoke & Brass

61030101GREY

22 In. Square In Smoke & Steel

61030101GRY

22 In. Square In Dove & Pewter

61030101WHT

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Open Nightstand Description

Item Number

26 Inch Open In Cognac & Brass

65720040BRN

26 Inch Open In Smoke & Brass

65720040GREY

26 Inch Open In Smoke & Steel

65720040GRY

26 Inch Open In Dove & Pewter

65720040WHT

32 Inch Open In Cognac & Brass

65720004BRN

32 Inch Open In Smoke & Brass

65720004GREY

32 Inch Open In Smoke & Steel

65720004GRY

32 Inch Open In Dove & Pewter

65720004WHT

 

Closed Nightstand Description

Item Number

26 Inch Closed In Cognac & Brass

65720037BRN

26 Inch Closed In Smoke & Brass

65720037GREY

26 Inch Closed In Smoke & Steel

65720037GRY

26 Inch Closed In Dove & Pewter

65720037WHT

32 Inch Closed In Cognac & Brass

65720043BRN

32 Inch Closed In Smoke & Brass

65720043GREY

32 Inch Closed In Smoke & Steel

65720043GRY

32 Inch Closed In Dove & Pewter

65720043WHT

 

Sideboard Description

Item Number

42 Inch In Cognac & Brass

61690212BRN

42 Inch In Smoke & Brass

61690212GREY

42 Inch In Smoke & Steel

61690212GRY

42 Inch In Dove & Pewter

61690212WHT

84 Inch In Cognac & Brass

61690197BRN

84 Inch In Smoke & Brass

61690197GREY

84 Inch In Smoke & Steel

61690197GRY

84 Inch In Dove & Pewter

61690197WHT

 

Dresser Description

Item Number

5-Drawer In Cognac & Brass

65720007BRN

5-Drawer In Cognac & Brass

65720016BRN

5-Drawer In Smoke & Brass

65720007GREY

5-Drawer In Smoke & Brass

65720016GREY

5-Drawer In Smoke & Steel

65720007GRY

5-Drawer In Smoke & Steel

65720016GRY

5-Drawer In Dove & Pewter

65720007WHT

5-Drawer In Dove & Pewter

65720016WHT

6-Drawer In Cognac & Brass

65720010BRN

6-Drawer In Smoke & Brass

65720010GREY

6-Drawer In Smoke & Steel

65720010GRY

6-Drawer In Dove & Pewter

65720010WHT

8-Drawer In Cognac & Brass

65720013BRN

8-Drawer In Smoke & Brass

65720013GREY

8-Drawer In Smoke & Steel

65720013GRY

8-Drawer In Dove & Pewter

65720013WHT

9-Drawer In Cognac & Brass

65720019BRN

9-Drawer In Smoke & Brass

65720019GREY

9-Drawer In Smoke & Steel

65720019GRY

9-Drawer In Dove & Pewter

65720019WHT

 

Platform Bed Description

Item Number

Cal-King Bed With Footboard In Cognac & Brass

65720031BRN

Cal-King Bed With Footboard In Smoke & Brass

65720031GREY

Cal-King Bed With Footboard In Smoke & Steel

65720031GRY

Cal-King Bed With Footboard In Dove & Pewter

65720031WHT

Cal-King Bed Without Footboard In Cognac & Brass

65720034BRN

Cal-King Bed Without Footboard In Smoke & Brass

65720034GREY

Cal-King Bed Without Footboard In Smoke & Steel

65720034GRY

Cal-King Bed Without Footboard In Dove & Pewter

65720034WHT

King Bed With Footboard In Cognac & Brass

65720001BRN

King Bed With Footboard In Smoke & Brass

65720001GREY

King Bed With Footboard In Smoke & Steel

65720001GRY

King Bed With Footboard In Dove & Pewter

65720001WHT

King Bed Without Footboard In Cognac & Brass

65720022BRN

King Bed Without Footboard In Smoke & Brass

65720022GREY

King Bed Without Footboard In Smoke & Steel

65720022GRY

King Bed Without Footboard In Dove & Pewter

65720022WHT

Queen Bed With Footboard In Cognac & Brass

65720025BRN

Queen Bed With Footboard In Smoke & Brass

65720025GREY

Queen Bed With Footboard In Smoke & Steel

65720025GRY

Queen Bed With Footboard In Dove & Pewter

65720025WHT

Queen Bed Without Footboard In Cognac & Brass

65720028BRN

Queen Bed Without Footboard In Smoke & Brass

65720028GREY

Queen Bed Without Footboard In Smoke & Steel

65720028GRY

Queen Bed Without Footboard In Dove & Pewter

65720028WHT
 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled furniture and contact RH for a full refund or to receive a free replacement product of similar value, plus free pickup of the recalled item.

Incidents/Injuries:

RH has received 29 reports of the metal trim detaching from the furniture, resulting in three puncture wounds and one abrasion.

Sold At:

RH outlet stores nationwide and online at www.RH.com and www.RHmodern.com from December 2015 through June 2017 for between $750 and $6,800.

Importer(s):

Restoration Hardware (RH), of Corte Madera, Calif.

Manufactured In:
Vietnam
Units:
About 9,400 (in addition, about 300 were sold in Canada)
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
Media Contact

Please use the below phone number for all media requests.

Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800

View CPSC contacts for specific areas of expertise