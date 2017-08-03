RH Recalls Furniture Due to Injury, Laceration Hazards

The metal trim on the furniture can detach from the edges and create sharp points, posing injury and laceration hazards.
RH toll-free at 888-728-8419 from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. PT Monday through Saturday, email at recall@rh.com or online at www.rh.com and click “Safety Recalls” for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves RH’s Smythson Shagreen Collection of side tables, square and rectangle coffee tables, dressers, beds, nightstands and sideboards. They are covered in shagreen-embossed leather with metal trim on all edges and were sold in four different finish/color combinations. The item number is printed on a white sticker on the bottom or back of the furniture.
|
Coffee Table Description
|
Item Number
|
32 In. Square In Cognac
|
61030234BRN
|
32 In. Square In Smoke & Brass
|
61030234GREY
|
32 In. Square In Smoke & Steel
|
61030234GRY
|
32 In. Square In Dove & Pewter
|
61030234WHT
|
60 In. Square In Cognac & Brass
|
61190523BRN
|
60 In. Square In Smoke & Brass
|
61190523GREY
|
60 In. Square In Smoke & Steel
|
61190523GRY
|
60 In. Square In Dove & Pewter
|
61190523WHT
|
72 In. Square In Cognac & Brass
|
61190527BRN
|
72 In. Square In Smoke & Brass
|
61190527GREY
|
72 In. Square In Smoke & Steel
|
61190527GRY
|
72 In. Square In Dove & Pewter
|
61190527WHT
|
60 In. Rectangle In Cognac & Brass
|
61030237BRN
|
60 In. Rectangle In Smoke & Brass
|
61030237GREY
|
60 In. Rectangle In Smoke & Steel
|
61030237GRY
|
60 In. Rectangle In Dove & Pewter
|
61030237WHT
|
72 In. Rectangle In Cognac & Brass
|
61030240BRN
|
72 In. Rectangle In Smoke & Brass
|
61030240GREY
|
72 In. Rectangle In Smoke & Steel
|
61030240GRY
|
72 In. Rectangle In Dove & Pewter
|
61030240WHT
|
Side Table Description
|
Item Number
|
18 In. Square In Cognac
|
61030098BRN
|
18 In. Square In Smoke & Brass
|
61030098GREY
|
18 In. Square In Smoke & Steel
|
61030098GRY
|
18 In. Square In Dove & Pewter
|
61030098WHT
|
22 In. Square In Cognac & Brass
|
61030101BRN
|
22 In. Square In Smoke & Brass
|
61030101GREY
|
22 In. Square In Smoke & Steel
|
61030101GRY
|
22 In. Square In Dove & Pewter
|
61030101WHT
|
Open Nightstand Description
|
Item Number
|
26 Inch Open In Cognac & Brass
|
65720040BRN
|
26 Inch Open In Smoke & Brass
|
65720040GREY
|
26 Inch Open In Smoke & Steel
|
65720040GRY
|
26 Inch Open In Dove & Pewter
|
65720040WHT
|
32 Inch Open In Cognac & Brass
|
65720004BRN
|
32 Inch Open In Smoke & Brass
|
65720004GREY
|
32 Inch Open In Smoke & Steel
|
65720004GRY
|
32 Inch Open In Dove & Pewter
|
65720004WHT
|
Closed Nightstand Description
|
Item Number
|
26 Inch Closed In Cognac & Brass
|
65720037BRN
|
26 Inch Closed In Smoke & Brass
|
65720037GREY
|
26 Inch Closed In Smoke & Steel
|
65720037GRY
|
26 Inch Closed In Dove & Pewter
|
65720037WHT
|
32 Inch Closed In Cognac & Brass
|
65720043BRN
|
32 Inch Closed In Smoke & Brass
|
65720043GREY
|
32 Inch Closed In Smoke & Steel
|
65720043GRY
|
32 Inch Closed In Dove & Pewter
|
65720043WHT
|
Sideboard Description
|
Item Number
|
42 Inch In Cognac & Brass
|
61690212BRN
|
42 Inch In Smoke & Brass
|
61690212GREY
|
42 Inch In Smoke & Steel
|
61690212GRY
|
42 Inch In Dove & Pewter
|
61690212WHT
|
84 Inch In Cognac & Brass
|
61690197BRN
|
84 Inch In Smoke & Brass
|
61690197GREY
|
84 Inch In Smoke & Steel
|
61690197GRY
|
84 Inch In Dove & Pewter
|
61690197WHT
|
Dresser Description
|
Item Number
|
5-Drawer In Cognac & Brass
|
65720007BRN
|
5-Drawer In Cognac & Brass
|
65720016BRN
|
5-Drawer In Smoke & Brass
|
65720007GREY
|
5-Drawer In Smoke & Brass
|
65720016GREY
|
5-Drawer In Smoke & Steel
|
65720007GRY
|
5-Drawer In Smoke & Steel
|
65720016GRY
|
5-Drawer In Dove & Pewter
|
65720007WHT
|
5-Drawer In Dove & Pewter
|
65720016WHT
|
6-Drawer In Cognac & Brass
|
65720010BRN
|
6-Drawer In Smoke & Brass
|
65720010GREY
|
6-Drawer In Smoke & Steel
|
65720010GRY
|
6-Drawer In Dove & Pewter
|
65720010WHT
|
8-Drawer In Cognac & Brass
|
65720013BRN
|
8-Drawer In Smoke & Brass
|
65720013GREY
|
8-Drawer In Smoke & Steel
|
65720013GRY
|
8-Drawer In Dove & Pewter
|
65720013WHT
|
9-Drawer In Cognac & Brass
|
65720019BRN
|
9-Drawer In Smoke & Brass
|
65720019GREY
|
9-Drawer In Smoke & Steel
|
65720019GRY
|
9-Drawer In Dove & Pewter
|
65720019WHT
|
Platform Bed Description
|
Item Number
|
Cal-King Bed With Footboard In Cognac & Brass
|
65720031BRN
|
Cal-King Bed With Footboard In Smoke & Brass
|
65720031GREY
|
Cal-King Bed With Footboard In Smoke & Steel
|
65720031GRY
|
Cal-King Bed With Footboard In Dove & Pewter
|
65720031WHT
|
Cal-King Bed Without Footboard In Cognac & Brass
|
65720034BRN
|
Cal-King Bed Without Footboard In Smoke & Brass
|
65720034GREY
|
Cal-King Bed Without Footboard In Smoke & Steel
|
65720034GRY
|
Cal-King Bed Without Footboard In Dove & Pewter
|
65720034WHT
|
King Bed With Footboard In Cognac & Brass
|
65720001BRN
|
King Bed With Footboard In Smoke & Brass
|
65720001GREY
|
King Bed With Footboard In Smoke & Steel
|
65720001GRY
|
King Bed With Footboard In Dove & Pewter
|
65720001WHT
|
King Bed Without Footboard In Cognac & Brass
|
65720022BRN
|
King Bed Without Footboard In Smoke & Brass
|
65720022GREY
|
King Bed Without Footboard In Smoke & Steel
|
65720022GRY
|
King Bed Without Footboard In Dove & Pewter
|
65720022WHT
|
Queen Bed With Footboard In Cognac & Brass
|
65720025BRN
|
Queen Bed With Footboard In Smoke & Brass
|
65720025GREY
|
Queen Bed With Footboard In Smoke & Steel
|
65720025GRY
|
Queen Bed With Footboard In Dove & Pewter
|
65720025WHT
|
Queen Bed Without Footboard In Cognac & Brass
|
65720028BRN
|
Queen Bed Without Footboard In Smoke & Brass
|
65720028GREY
|
Queen Bed Without Footboard In Smoke & Steel
|
65720028GRY
|
Queen Bed Without Footboard In Dove & Pewter
|
65720028WHT
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled furniture and contact RH for a full refund or to receive a free replacement product of similar value, plus free pickup of the recalled item.
RH has received 29 reports of the metal trim detaching from the furniture, resulting in three puncture wounds and one abrasion.
RH outlet stores nationwide and online at www.RH.com and www.RHmodern.com from December 2015 through June 2017 for between $750 and $6,800.
Restoration Hardware (RH), of Corte Madera, Calif.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risks of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products under the agency’s jurisdiction. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC is committed to protecting consumers and families from products that pose a fire, electrical, chemical or mechanical hazard. CPSC's work to help ensure the safety of consumer products - such as toys, cribs, power tools, cigarette lighters and household chemicals -– contributed to a decline in the rate of deaths and injuries associated with consumer products over the past 40 years.
Federal law bars any person from selling products subject to a publicly-announced voluntary recall by a manufacturer or a mandatory recall ordered by the Commission.
To report a dangerous product or a product-related injury go online to www.SaferProducts.gov or call CPSC's Hotline at 800-638-2772 or teletypewriter at 301-595-7054 for the hearing impaired. Consumers can obtain news release and recall information at www.cpsc.gov, on Twitter @USCPSC or by subscribing to CPSC's free e-mail newsletters.
Please use the below phone number for all media requests.
Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800