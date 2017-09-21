  1. Home
Renthal Recalls Motorcycle Clip-on Handlebars Due to Crash Hazard

Name of product:
Gen1 and Gen 2 motorcycle clip-on handlebars
Hazard:

The handlebar clamp can crack and fail, posing a crash hazard.

Remedy:
Replace
Recall date:
September 21, 2017
Recall number:
17-230
Consumer Contact:

Renthal toll-free at 877-736-8425 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. MT Monday through Friday or online at www.renthalroad.com and click “Clip-on Recall” in the middle of the page for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves all Gen 1 and Gen 2 motorcycle clip-on aluminum handlebars for motorcycles distributed or sold for use on non-public roads. Gen 1 handlebars have a golden 40 mm tube with a black clamp and texturized gray end cover. Renthal and adjustability markings are etched on the tube and on the clamp.  Gen 2 handlebars have a silver 20 mm tube with a black tip on one end and a two-screw clamp on the other end. Renthal is printed on the clamp.
 

Gen 1

Gen 2

CL100

CL101

CL102

CL103

CL104

CL105

CL106

CL107

CL108

CL109
 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled handlebars and contact Renthal for free replacement handlebars.

Incidents/Injuries:

Renthal has received 22 reports of handlebars cracking. No injuries have been reported.

Sold At:

Renthal motorcycle dealers nationwide from April 2009 through July 2017 for about $215.

Manufacturer(s):

Renthal, of Cheshire, United Kingdom

Importer(s):

Tucker Rocky Corporation, Inc., of Ft. Worth, Texas and LeMans Corporation, of Janesville, Wis.

Distributor(s):

Tucker Rocky Corporation, Inc., of Ft. Worth, Texas and LeMans Corporation, of Janesville, Wis.

Manufactured In:
United Kingdom
Units:
3,000
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
Media Contact

Please use the below phone number for all media requests.

Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800

View CPSC contacts for specific areas of expertise

