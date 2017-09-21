Renthal Recalls Motorcycle Clip-on Handlebars Due to Crash Hazard

The handlebar clamp can crack and fail, posing a crash hazard.
Renthal toll-free at 877-736-8425 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. MT Monday through Friday or online at www.renthalroad.com and click “Clip-on Recall” in the middle of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves all Gen 1 and Gen 2 motorcycle clip-on aluminum handlebars for motorcycles distributed or sold for use on non-public roads. Gen 1 handlebars have a golden 40 mm tube with a black clamp and texturized gray end cover. Renthal and adjustability markings are etched on the tube and on the clamp. Gen 2 handlebars have a silver 20 mm tube with a black tip on one end and a two-screw clamp on the other end. Renthal is printed on the clamp.
Gen 1
Gen 2
CL100
CL101
CL102
CL103
CL104
CL105
CL106
CL107
CL108
CL109
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled handlebars and contact Renthal for free replacement handlebars.
Renthal has received 22 reports of handlebars cracking. No injuries have been reported.
Renthal motorcycle dealers nationwide from April 2009 through July 2017 for about $215.
Renthal, of Cheshire, United Kingdom
Tucker Rocky Corporation, Inc., of Ft. Worth, Texas and LeMans Corporation, of Janesville, Wis.
