Really Good Stuff Recalls Magnetic Dry Erase Boards Due to Laceration Hazard (Recall Alert)

The thin magnetic metal surface can separate from the product’s wooden board, posing a laceration hazard.
Really Good Stuff at 800-801-4046 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at Recalls@reallygoodstuff.com, or online at www.reallygoodstuff.com, and click on “Product Safety” at the bottom of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall includes Write Again brand dry erase white boards sold in four sizes with SKU numbers: 152277 (double sided, 9 by 12 inches ); 136110 (9 by 12 inches); 152211 (12 by 18 inches) and 301800 (6 by 9 inches). Lot numbers XXXXXX-0903 through XXXXXX-1115 and SKU numbers are printed on a label on the back of the dry erase board. The boards were sold individually and in packs of six.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled boards and contact Really Good Stuff for a replacement board.
Really Good Stuff has received 40 reports of minor cuts.
Really Good Stuff catalogs nationwide and online at www.reallygoodstuff.com from March 2003 through April 2017. The boards were sold individually and in sets of six for between $10 and $47
Really Good Stuff, LLC, of Monroe, Conn.
