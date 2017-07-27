  1. Home
Really Good Stuff Recalls Magnetic Dry Erase Boards Due to Laceration Hazard (Recall Alert)

Name of product:
Write Again® magnetic dry erase white boards
Hazard:

The thin magnetic metal surface can separate from the product’s wooden board, posing a laceration hazard.

Remedy:
Replace
Recall date:
July 27, 2017
Recall number:
17-757
Consumer Contact:

Really Good Stuff at 800-801-4046 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at Recalls@reallygoodstuff.com, or online at www.reallygoodstuff.com, and click on “Product Safety” at the bottom of the page for more information.

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall includes Write Again brand dry erase white boards sold in four sizes with SKU numbers: 152277 (double sided, 9 by 12 inches ); 136110 (9 by 12 inches); 152211 (12 by 18 inches) and 301800 (6 by 9 inches).  Lot numbers XXXXXX-0903 through XXXXXX-1115 and SKU numbers are printed on a label on the back of the dry erase board.  The boards were sold individually and in packs of six.

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled boards and contact Really Good Stuff for a replacement board.

Incidents/Injuries:

Really Good Stuff has received 40 reports of minor cuts.

Sold Exclusively At:

Really Good Stuff catalogs nationwide and online at www.reallygoodstuff.com  from March 2003 through April 2017. The boards were sold individually and in sets of six for between $10 and $47

Importer(s):

Really Good Stuff, LLC, of Monroe, Conn.  

Distributor(s):

Really Good Stuff, LLC, of Monroe, Conn.

Manufactured In:
China
Units:
About 1.6 million
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
Media Contact

Please use the below phone number for all media requests.

Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800

View CPSC contacts for specific areas of expertise

