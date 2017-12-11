  1. Home
Ravin Crossbows Recalls Arrow Nocks Due to Injury Hazard

Name of product:
Ravin arrow nocks
Hazard:
If the nock is not fully engaged with the bowstring, the crossbow can fail to discharge when the trigger is pulled and can result in the bow discharging while re-nocking of the arrow, posing an injury hazard to users.
Remedy:
Replace
Recall date:
December 11, 2017
Recall number:
18-057
Consumer Contact:
Ravin Crossbows toll-free at 888-298-6335 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT, email at nockupdate@ravincrossbows.com or online at www.ravincrossbows.com and click on Safety and Instructions for more information.

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:
This recall involves all white plastic molded clip-on nocks used in arrows for Ravin brand crossbows. The white arrow nocks were sold separately in a package of 12 and as original equipment with Ravin crossbows and Ravin arrows. The white nocks measure about 0.9 inches long.
 
Remedy:
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled arrow nocks and contact Ravin® Crossbows for free replacement nocks.
Incidents/Injuries:
The firm has received 44 reports of the arrow nocks malfunctioning. There were 23 reports of finger injuries, including six serious injuries.
Sold At:
Bass Pro Shops, Cabela’s, Dicks Sporting Goods stores and other stores nationwide from October 2016 through November 2017 for between $8 and $15 when sold separately from other equipment. The arrow nocks were also included as original equipment with Ravin crossbows sold for between $1,500 and $2,000 and Ravin arrows sold for between $75 and $110.
Manufacturer(s):
Venatics Inc. and Ravin Crossbows LLC., of Superior, Wis.
Manufactured In:
U.S.
Units:
About 220,000 nocks (In addition, about 3,600 nocks were sold in Canada)
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
