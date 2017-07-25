Quality Foam Recalls Mattresses Due to Violation of Federal Mattress Flammability Standard

The mattresses fail to meet the mandatory federal flammability standard for mattresses, posing a fire hazard.
Quality Foam toll-free at 844-511-3644 from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday or email at customerservicequalityfoam@gmail.com.
This recall involves Quality Foam model “CF” mattresses. The mattresses have a white, a blue or a green vinyl covering. Only mattresses with the initials “CF” on the product’s labeling are included in this recall.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled mattresses and contact Quality Foam or the place of purchase for instructions on receiving a free mattress cover to bring the mattress into compliance with the federal standard.
M&M Discount, Tremont Discount and other independent mattress stores in the Greater New York City area and online at Ababy.com for about $65 and distributed free through various charitable organizations including August Aichorn from January 2015 through January 2017.
Quality Foam, of Brooklyn, New York
