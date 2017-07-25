  1. Home
  2. Recalls

Quality Foam Recalls Mattresses Due to Violation of Federal Mattress Flammability Standard

Name of product:
Quality Foam mattresses
Hazard:

The mattresses fail to meet the mandatory federal flammability standard for mattresses, posing a fire hazard.

Remedy:
Replace
Repair
Recall date:
July 25, 2017
Recall number:
17-194
Consumer Contact:

Quality Foam toll-free at 844-511-3644 from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday or email at customerservicequalityfoam@gmail.com.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Quality Foam model “CF” mattresses. The mattresses have a white, a blue or a green vinyl covering. Only mattresses with the initials “CF” on the product’s labeling are included in this recall.

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled mattresses and contact Quality Foam or the place of purchase for instructions on receiving a free mattress cover to bring the mattress into compliance with the federal standard.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold At:

M&M Discount, Tremont Discount and other independent mattress stores in the Greater New York City area and online at Ababy.com for about $65 and distributed free through various charitable organizations including August Aichorn from January 2015 through January 2017. 

Manufacturer(s):

Quality Foam, of Brooklyn, New York

Manufactured In:
U.S.
Units:
About 12,200
Media Contact

Please use the below phone number for all media requests.

Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800

View CPSC contacts for specific areas of expertise