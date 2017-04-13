Polaris Recalls Sportsman All-Terrain Vehicles Due to Crash Hazard (Recall Alert)

The electronic power steering unit can malfunction, posing a crash hazard.
Polaris at 800-765-2747 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. CT Monday through Friday or online at www.polaris.com and click on “Off-Road Safety Recalls” for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves model year 2017 Polaris Sportsman 450, 570, 850, 1000 and Scrambler 1000 model ATVs. The recalled ATVs have “Polaris” printed on the front grill and “Sportsman 450,” “Sportsman 570,” “Sportsman 850,” “Sportsman 1000” or “Scrambler 1000” printed on the side of the steering column. The ATVs were sold in several colors. The model number is located on the fuel tank cover. To check for recalled vehicles by VIN, visit www.polaris.com.
The following models are included in the recall:
|
Model Year
|
Model Number
|
Model
|
2017
|
A17SEE50A1
|
SPORTSMAN 450 HO EPS SAGE GREEN
|
2017
|
A17SEE57A1
|
SPORTSMAN 570 EPS SAGE GREEN
|
2017
|
A17SEE57A7
|
SPORTSMAN 570 EPS INDY RED
|
2017
|
A17SEF57A4
|
SPORTSMAN 570 EPS UTILITY EDITION
|
2017
|
A17SEE57A9
|
SPORTSMAN 570 EPS PPC
|
2017
|
A17SDE57A2
|
SPORTSMAN TOURING 570 EPS BRIGHT WHITE
|
2017
|
A17SHE57AL
|
SPORTSMAN 570 SP STEALTH BLACK
|
2017
|
A17SHE57AS
|
SPORTSMAN 570 SP SUNSET RED
|
2017
|
A17SHD57AG
|
SPORTSMAN 570 SP MATTE SAGEBRUSH GREEN
|
2017
|
A17SJE57AU
|
SPORTSMAN TOURING 570 SP SILVER PEARL
|
2017
|
A17SWE57A1
|
SPORTSMAN X2 570 SAGE GREEN
|
2017
|
A17S6E57A1
|
SPORTSMAN 6X6 570 EPS SAGE GREEN
|
2017
|
A17SXE85A9
|
SPORTSMAN 850 SP PPC
|
2017
|
A17SXE85AB
|
SPORTSMAN 850 SP RADAR BLUE
|
2017
|
A17SXE85AM
|
SPORTSMAN 850 SP TITANIUM MATTE METALLIC
|
2017
|
A17SYE85AS
|
SPORTSMAN TOURING 850 SP SUNSET RED
|
2017
|
A17SXE95AL
|
SPORTSMAN XP 1000 STEALTH BLACK
|
2017
|
A17SYE95AK
|
SPORTSMAN TOURING XP 1000 BLACK PEARL
|
2017
|
A17SVE95AM
|
SCRAMBLER XP 1000 TITANIUM MATTE METALLIC
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled ATVs and contact Polaris to schedule a free repair. Polaris is contacting all known purchasers directly.
Polaris has received 15 reports of the electronic power steering unit malfunctioning. No injuries have been reported.
Polaris dealers nationwide from September 2016 through March 2017 for between $6,900 and $13,300.
Polaris Industries Inc., of Medina, Minn.
