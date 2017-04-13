Polaris Recalls Sportsman All-Terrain Vehicles Due to Crash Hazard (Recall Alert)

  1. Home
Name of product:
Sportsman 450, 570, 850, 1000 and Scrambler 1000 all-terrain vehicles (ATVs)
Hazard:

 The electronic power steering unit can malfunction, posing a crash hazard.

Remedy:
Repair
Recall date:
April 13, 2017
Recall number:
17-740
Consumer Contact:

Polaris at 800-765-2747 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. CT Monday through Friday or online at www.polaris.com and click on “Off-Road Safety Recalls” for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves model year 2017 Polaris Sportsman 450, 570, 850, 1000 and Scrambler 1000 model ATVs. The recalled ATVs have “Polaris” printed on the front grill and “Sportsman 450,” “Sportsman 570,” “Sportsman 850,” “Sportsman 1000” or “Scrambler 1000” printed on the side of the steering column. The ATVs were sold in several colors. The model number is located on the fuel tank cover. To check for recalled vehicles by VIN, visit www.polaris.com.

The following models are included in the recall:

 

Model Year

Model Number

Model

2017

A17SEE50A1

SPORTSMAN 450 HO EPS SAGE GREEN

2017

A17SEE57A1

SPORTSMAN 570 EPS SAGE GREEN

2017

A17SEE57A7

SPORTSMAN 570 EPS INDY RED

2017

A17SEF57A4

SPORTSMAN 570 EPS UTILITY EDITION

2017

A17SEE57A9

SPORTSMAN 570 EPS PPC

2017

A17SDE57A2

SPORTSMAN TOURING 570 EPS BRIGHT WHITE

2017

A17SHE57AL

SPORTSMAN 570 SP STEALTH BLACK

2017

A17SHE57AS

SPORTSMAN 570 SP SUNSET RED

2017

A17SHD57AG

SPORTSMAN 570 SP MATTE SAGEBRUSH GREEN

2017

A17SJE57AU

SPORTSMAN TOURING 570 SP SILVER PEARL

2017

 A17SWE57A1

SPORTSMAN X2 570 SAGE GREEN

2017

A17S6E57A1

SPORTSMAN 6X6 570 EPS SAGE GREEN

2017

A17SXE85A9

SPORTSMAN 850 SP PPC

2017

A17SXE85AB

SPORTSMAN 850 SP RADAR BLUE

2017

A17SXE85AM

SPORTSMAN 850 SP TITANIUM MATTE METALLIC

2017

A17SYE85AS

SPORTSMAN TOURING 850 SP SUNSET RED

2017

A17SXE95AL

SPORTSMAN XP 1000 STEALTH BLACK

2017

A17SYE95AK

SPORTSMAN TOURING XP 1000 BLACK PEARL

2017

A17SVE95AM

SCRAMBLER XP 1000 TITANIUM MATTE METALLIC
 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled ATVs and contact Polaris to schedule a free repair. Polaris is contacting all known purchasers directly.

Incidents/Injuries:

Polaris has received 15 reports of the electronic power steering unit malfunctioning. No injuries have been reported.

Units:
About 3,800
Sold At:

Polaris dealers nationwide from September 2016 through March 2017 for between $6,900 and $13,300.

Importer(s):

Polaris Industries Inc., of Medina, Minn.

Distributor(s):

Polaris Industries Inc., of Medina, Minn.

Manufactured In:
U.S.
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
