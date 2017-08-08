  1. Home
  2. Recalls

Polaris Recalls Scrambler All-Terrain Vehicles Due to Crash Hazard

Name of product:
Polaris Scrambler all-terrain vehicle (ATVs)
Hazard:

The throttle release switch can fail, posing a crash hazard.

Remedy:
Repair
Recall date:
August 8, 2017
Recall number:
17-203
Consumer Contact:

Polaris at 800-765-2747 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. CT Monday through Friday or online at www.polaris.com and click on “Off Road Safety Recalls” at the bottom of the page for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves all model year 2014 through 2017 Scrambler XP 1000 all-terrain vehicles. “Polaris” is stamped on the front grill and rear panel, and “Scrambler XP” on the center panel. The ATVs were sold in black, lime, red and white. Model numbers A14GH9EAW, A15SVE95AW, A16SVE95AM, A16SVE95AA and A17SVE95AM are included on this recall. The model number is located on the fuel tank cover. To check for recalled vehicles by vehicle identification number (VIN) visit www.polaris.com

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled ATVs and contact Polaris to schedule a free repair.

Incidents/Injuries:

Polaris has received nine reports of the throttle release switch failing, including two minor injuries.

Sold At:

Polaris dealers nationwide from April 2013 through June 2017 for about $13,300.

Manufacturer(s):

Polaris Industries Inc., of Medina, Minn.

Manufactured In:
U.S.
Units:
2,800
Media Contact

Please use the below phone number for all media requests.

Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800

View CPSC contacts for specific areas of expertise

Related Recalls

Polaris Recalls RZR 170 Recreational Off-Highway Vehicles Due to Fuel Leak, Fire Hazards
iRover Recalls Self-Balancing Scooters/Hoverboards Due to Fire Hazard
Polaris Recalls Sportsman 570 All-Terrain Vehicles Due to Fuel Leak, Fire Hazards
Corbeau USA Recalls Camlock Seat Harness Belts Due to Fall and Projectile Hazards
Polaris Recalls RZR 570 and RZR S 570 Recreational Off-Highway Vehicles Due to Crash and Injury Hazards (Recall Alert) (Recall Alert)