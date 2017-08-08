Polaris Recalls Scrambler All-Terrain Vehicles Due to Crash Hazard

The throttle release switch can fail, posing a crash hazard.
Polaris at 800-765-2747 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. CT Monday through Friday or online at www.polaris.com and click on “Off Road Safety Recalls” at the bottom of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves all model year 2014 through 2017 Scrambler XP 1000 all-terrain vehicles. “Polaris” is stamped on the front grill and rear panel, and “Scrambler XP” on the center panel. The ATVs were sold in black, lime, red and white. Model numbers A14GH9EAW, A15SVE95AW, A16SVE95AM, A16SVE95AA and A17SVE95AM are included on this recall. The model number is located on the fuel tank cover. To check for recalled vehicles by vehicle identification number (VIN) visit www.polaris.com
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled ATVs and contact Polaris to schedule a free repair.
Polaris has received nine reports of the throttle release switch failing, including two minor injuries.
Polaris dealers nationwide from April 2013 through June 2017 for about $13,300.
Polaris Industries Inc., of Medina, Minn.
