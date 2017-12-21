  1. Home
Polaris Recalls RZR XP 4 Turbo Recreational Off-Highway Vehicles Due to Fire Hazard (Recall Alert)

Name of product:
Polaris RZR XP 4 Turbo ROVs
Hazard:

The return fuel line can be improperly secured which can cause fuel to leak, posing a fire hazard.

Remedy:
Repair
Recall date:
December 21, 2017
Units:
About 560
Consumer Contact:

Polaris at 800-765-2747 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. CT Monday through Friday or online at www.polaris.com  and click on “Off Road Safety Recalls” for more information. In addition, consumers can check vehicle identification numbers (VIN) on the “Product Safety Recalls” page to see if their vehicle is included in any recalls. Any consumer who has had this repair done should check their VIN on the “Product Safety Recalls” page to confirm their vehicle’s repair status.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Polaris model year 2018 RZR XP 4 Turbo recreational off-highway vehicle (ROVs) with seating for four. “POLARIS” is printed on the front grill, “DOHC TURBO” and “EPS” on the front fenders, “POLARIS RZR XP” on the rear fenders, “POLARIS” along the bottom edge of the passenger compartment, and “POLARIS” on the rear light assembly. The VIN is printed on the right rear frame of the vehicle.

 

Polaris Model Year 2018 RZR

Model Year

Model Number

Model

2018

Z18VFE92BB

RZR XP 4 TURBO EPS 168 VELOCITY BLUE

2018

Z18VFE92BS

RZR XP 4 TURBO EPS 168 MATTE SUNSET RED

2018

Z18VFE92BU

RZR XP 4 TURBO EPS 168 GHOST GRAY
 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled ROVs and contact a Polaris dealer for a free inspection and repair. Polaris is contacting all known purchasers directly. 

Incidents/Injuries:

Polaris has received one report of a fire resulting from an improperly installed return fuel line. No injuries have been reported.

Sold At:

Polaris dealers nationwide from September 2017 through October 2017 for between $22,500 and $25,500.

Manufacturer(s):

Polaris Industries Inc., of Medina, Minn.

Importer(s):

Polaris Industries Inc., of Medina, Minn.

Distributor(s):

Polaris Industries Inc., of Medina, Minn.

Manufactured In:
Mexico
Recall number:
18-708
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
