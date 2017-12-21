Polaris Recalls RZR XP 4 Turbo Recreational Off-Highway Vehicles Due to Fire Hazard (Recall Alert)

The return fuel line can be improperly secured which can cause fuel to leak, posing a fire hazard.
Polaris at 800-765-2747 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. CT Monday through Friday or online at www.polaris.com and click on “Off Road Safety Recalls” for more information. In addition, consumers can check vehicle identification numbers (VIN) on the “Product Safety Recalls” page to see if their vehicle is included in any recalls. Any consumer who has had this repair done should check their VIN on the “Product Safety Recalls” page to confirm their vehicle’s repair status.
Recall Details
This recall involves Polaris model year 2018 RZR XP 4 Turbo recreational off-highway vehicle (ROVs) with seating for four. “POLARIS” is printed on the front grill, “DOHC TURBO” and “EPS” on the front fenders, “POLARIS RZR XP” on the rear fenders, “POLARIS” along the bottom edge of the passenger compartment, and “POLARIS” on the rear light assembly. The VIN is printed on the right rear frame of the vehicle.
Polaris Model Year 2018 RZR
Model Year
Model Number
Model
2018
Z18VFE92BB
RZR XP 4 TURBO EPS 168 VELOCITY BLUE
2018
Z18VFE92BS
RZR XP 4 TURBO EPS 168 MATTE SUNSET RED
2018
Z18VFE92BU
RZR XP 4 TURBO EPS 168 GHOST GRAY
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled ROVs and contact a Polaris dealer for a free inspection and repair. Polaris is contacting all known purchasers directly.
Polaris has received one report of a fire resulting from an improperly installed return fuel line. No injuries have been reported.
Polaris dealers nationwide from September 2017 through October 2017 for between $22,500 and $25,500.
Polaris Industries Inc., of Medina, Minn.
