Polaris Recalls Ranger 900 Recreational Off-Highway Vehicles Due to Fire and Burn Hazards

Name of product:
Polaris Ranger 900 recreational off-highway vehicles (ROVs)
Hazard:

A heat shield can fall off the vehicle, posing fire and burn hazards to riders.

Remedy:
Repair
Recall date:
April 13, 2017
Recall number: 17-132
17-132
Consumer Contact:

Polaris at 800-765-2747 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. CT Monday and Friday, or online at www.polaris.com and click on “Off Road Safety Recalls” at the bottom of the page for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves all model year 2015 Polaris Ranger XP 900, XP 900 EPS, and CREW 900 recreational off-highway vehicles (ROVs). The recalled ROVs were sold in a variety of colors and have either three or six seats and a rear box. “Ranger” is printed on the rear box, and “900” is printed on the hood of the ROVs. All 2015 Ranger 900 models and vehicle identification numbers (VINs) are included in this recall. The VIN is printed on the frame on the driver’s side towards the rear of the vehicle. To check for recalled vehicles by VIN, visit www.polaris.com.

 

Model Year

Model Number

Model

2015

R15RTA87AA

RANGER 900 XP SAGE GREEN

2015

R15RTA87AR

RANGER 900 XP SOLAR RED

2015

R15RTA87AC

RANGER XP 900 POLARIS PURSUIT CAMO

2015

R15RTE87AA

RANGER XP 900 EPS SAGE GREEN

2015

R15RTE87AR

RANGER XP 900 EPS SOLAR RED

2015

R15RUA87AA

RANGER CREW 900 SAGE GREEN

2015

R15RUA87AR

RANGER CREW 900 SOLAR RED

2015

R15RUY87AA

RANGER CREW 900-6 SAGE GREEN

2015

R15RTE87AK

RANGER XP 900 EPS BLACK PEARL

2015

R15RTE87AM

RANGER XP 900 EPS SUPER STEEL GRAY

2015

R15RTE87AS

RANGER XP 900 EPS SUNSET RED

2015

R15RTE87AW

RANGER XP 900 EPS WHITE LIGHTNING

2015

R15RTE87AX

RANGER XP 900 EPS SANDSTONE METALLIC

2015

R15RTE87AZ

RANGER XP 900 EPS SUNSET RED SILVER

2015

R15RTE87AB

RANGER XP 900 EPS HUNTER EDITION

2015

R15RUE87AC

RANGER CREW 900 EPS POLARIS PURSUIT CAMO

2015

R15RUE87AM

RANGER CREW 900 EPS SUPER STEEL GRAY

2015

R15RUE87AS

RANGER CREW 900 EPS SUNSET RED

2015

R15RUE87AW

RANGER CREW 900 EPS WHITE LIGHTNING

2015

R15RUZ87AC

RANGER CREW 900-6 EPS POLARIS PURSUIT CAMO

2015

R15RUZ87AS

RANGER CREW 900-6 EPS SUNSET RED

2015

R15RUZ87AW

RANGER CREW 900-6 EPS WHITE LIGHTNING

2015

R15RTE87AV

RANGER XP 900 EPS VOGUE SILVER DELUXE

2015

R15RTE87A5

RANGER XP 900 EPS HUNTER DELUXE EDITION

2015

R15RTE87A2

RANGER XP 900 EPS NORTHSTAR DELUXE EDITION
 
 
Remedy:

Consumer should immediately stop using the recalled ROVs and contact Polaris to schedule a free repair. Polaris is contacting all known purchasers directly.

Incidents/Injuries:

Polaris has received 13 incident reports involving the recalled ROVs, including five reports of fires. No injuries have been reported. 

Units:
About 51,000
Sold At:

Polaris dealers nationwide from April 2014 through March 2017 for between $13,400 and $21,300.

Manufacturer(s):

Polaris Industries Inc., of Medina, Minn.

Importer(s):

Polaris Industries Inc., of Medina, Minn.

Manufactured In:
U.S. and Mexico
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
