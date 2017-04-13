Polaris Recalls Ranger 900 Recreational Off-Highway Vehicles Due to Fire and Burn Hazards

A heat shield can fall off the vehicle, posing fire and burn hazards to riders.
Polaris at 800-765-2747 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. CT Monday and Friday, or online at www.polaris.com and click on “Off Road Safety Recalls” at the bottom of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves all model year 2015 Polaris Ranger XP 900, XP 900 EPS, and CREW 900 recreational off-highway vehicles (ROVs). The recalled ROVs were sold in a variety of colors and have either three or six seats and a rear box. “Ranger” is printed on the rear box, and “900” is printed on the hood of the ROVs. All 2015 Ranger 900 models and vehicle identification numbers (VINs) are included in this recall. The VIN is printed on the frame on the driver’s side towards the rear of the vehicle. To check for recalled vehicles by VIN, visit www.polaris.com.
|
Model Year
|
Model Number
|
Model
|
2015
|
R15RTA87AA
|
RANGER 900 XP SAGE GREEN
|
2015
|
R15RTA87AR
|
RANGER 900 XP SOLAR RED
|
2015
|
R15RTA87AC
|
RANGER XP 900 POLARIS PURSUIT CAMO
|
2015
|
R15RTE87AA
|
RANGER XP 900 EPS SAGE GREEN
|
2015
|
R15RTE87AR
|
RANGER XP 900 EPS SOLAR RED
|
2015
|
R15RUA87AA
|
RANGER CREW 900 SAGE GREEN
|
2015
|
R15RUA87AR
|
RANGER CREW 900 SOLAR RED
|
2015
|
R15RUY87AA
|
RANGER CREW 900-6 SAGE GREEN
|
2015
|
R15RTE87AK
|
RANGER XP 900 EPS BLACK PEARL
|
2015
|
R15RTE87AM
|
RANGER XP 900 EPS SUPER STEEL GRAY
|
2015
|
R15RTE87AS
|
RANGER XP 900 EPS SUNSET RED
|
2015
|
R15RTE87AW
|
RANGER XP 900 EPS WHITE LIGHTNING
|
2015
|
R15RTE87AX
|
RANGER XP 900 EPS SANDSTONE METALLIC
|
2015
|
R15RTE87AZ
|
RANGER XP 900 EPS SUNSET RED SILVER
|
2015
|
R15RTE87AB
|
RANGER XP 900 EPS HUNTER EDITION
|
2015
|
R15RUE87AC
|
RANGER CREW 900 EPS POLARIS PURSUIT CAMO
|
2015
|
R15RUE87AM
|
RANGER CREW 900 EPS SUPER STEEL GRAY
|
2015
|
R15RUE87AS
|
RANGER CREW 900 EPS SUNSET RED
|
2015
|
R15RUE87AW
|
RANGER CREW 900 EPS WHITE LIGHTNING
|
2015
|
R15RUZ87AC
|
RANGER CREW 900-6 EPS POLARIS PURSUIT CAMO
|
2015
|
R15RUZ87AS
|
RANGER CREW 900-6 EPS SUNSET RED
|
2015
|
R15RUZ87AW
|
RANGER CREW 900-6 EPS WHITE LIGHTNING
|
2015
|
R15RTE87AV
|
RANGER XP 900 EPS VOGUE SILVER DELUXE
|
2015
|
R15RTE87A5
|
RANGER XP 900 EPS HUNTER DELUXE EDITION
|
2015
|
R15RTE87A2
|
RANGER XP 900 EPS NORTHSTAR DELUXE EDITION
Consumer should immediately stop using the recalled ROVs and contact Polaris to schedule a free repair. Polaris is contacting all known purchasers directly.
Polaris has received 13 incident reports involving the recalled ROVs, including five reports of fires. No injuries have been reported.
Polaris dealers nationwide from April 2014 through March 2017 for between $13,400 and $21,300.
Polaris Industries Inc., of Medina, Minn.
Polaris Industries Inc., of Medina, Minn.
