Polaris Recalls GENERAL Recreational Off-Highway Vehicles Due to Crash Hazard (Recall Alert)

GENERAL recreational off-highway vehicles (ROVs)
Inconsistent tire pressure information can result in improperly-inflated tires, posing a crash hazard.

Repair
August 22, 2017
17-763
Polaris at 800-765-2747 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. CT Monday through Friday or online at www.polaris.com and click on “Off Road Safety Recalls” for more information.  In addition, check your vehicle identification number (VIN) on the “Product Safety Recalls” page to see if your vehicle is included in any recalls.

This recall involves all model year 2017 Polaris GENERAL Base and GENERAL Hunter two-seat, side-by-side recreational off-highway vehicles (ROVs). The GENERAL Base was sold in red and the GENERAL Hunter was sold in camo. “Polaris” is printed on the front grill, “GENERAL” is printed on the rear panel and “1000” is printed on the front panel. The VIN is printed on the left rear vehicle frame below the cargo box.

 
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled vehicles and contact Polaris for a new tire pressure label and addendum to the owner’s manual. All known purchasers are being contacted directly by the firm.

None reported

Polaris dealers nationwide from June 2016 through July 2017 for between $16,300 and $19,000. 

Polaris Industries Inc., of Medina, Minn.

Polaris Industries Inc., of Medina, Minn.

U.S. and Mexico
About 1,600
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
