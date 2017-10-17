  1. Home
Polaris Recalls ACE 325 Recreational Off-Highway Vehicles Due to Fire and Burn Hazards

Name of product:
Polaris ACE 325 recreational off-highway vehicles (ROVs)
Hazard:

The exhaust header pipe can crack and release hot exhaust gases into the engine compartment, posing fire and burn hazards.  

Remedy:
Repair
Recall date:
October 17, 2017
Recall number:
18-011
Consumer Contact:

Polaris at 800-765-2747 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. CT Monday through Friday or online at www.polaris.com and click on “Off Road Safety Recalls” for more information. In addition, check your vehicle identification number (VIN) on the Product Safety Recalls page to see if your vehicle is included in any recalls.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves all model year 2014 through 2016 Polaris ACE 325 recreational off-highway vehicles (ROVs). The recalled ROVs have a single seat and were sold in white, green and red. For model year 2014 and 2015 ATVs, “Polaris” is printed on the front grill and “Ace” is printed on the rear panel. For model year 2016 ATVs, “Polaris” is printed on the front grill and “Polaris Ace” is printed on the rear panel. The VIN is printed on the right front frame of the vehicles.   

 

Year

Model

Description

2014

A14BH33AJ

Ace 325 in white

2015

A15DAA32AA

Ace 325 in green

2015

A15DAA32AJ

Ace 325 in white

2016

A16DAA32A1

Ace 325 in green

2016

A16DAA32A7

Ace 325 in red
 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled ROVs and contact Polaris to schedule a free repair. Polaris is contacting all known purchasers directly.

Incidents/Injuries:

Polaris has received six reports of cracked exhaust pipes, including two reports of seat damage due to melting. No fires or injuries have been reported.

Sold At:

Polaris dealers nationwide from December 2014 through July 2017 for about $7,500.

Manufacturer(s):

Polaris Industries Inc., of Medina, Minn.

Manufactured In:
U.S.
Units:
About 6,300
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
