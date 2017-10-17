Polaris Recalls ACE 325 Recreational Off-Highway Vehicles Due to Fire and Burn Hazards

The exhaust header pipe can crack and release hot exhaust gases into the engine compartment, posing fire and burn hazards.
Polaris at 800-765-2747 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. CT Monday through Friday or online at www.polaris.com and click on “Off Road Safety Recalls” for more information. In addition, check your vehicle identification number (VIN) on the Product Safety Recalls page to see if your vehicle is included in any recalls.
Recall Details
This recall involves all model year 2014 through 2016 Polaris ACE 325 recreational off-highway vehicles (ROVs). The recalled ROVs have a single seat and were sold in white, green and red. For model year 2014 and 2015 ATVs, “Polaris” is printed on the front grill and “Ace” is printed on the rear panel. For model year 2016 ATVs, “Polaris” is printed on the front grill and “Polaris Ace” is printed on the rear panel. The VIN is printed on the right front frame of the vehicles.
|
Year
|
Model
|
Description
|
2014
|
A14BH33AJ
|
Ace 325 in white
|
2015
|
A15DAA32AA
|
Ace 325 in green
|
2015
|
A15DAA32AJ
|
Ace 325 in white
|
2016
|
A16DAA32A1
|
Ace 325 in green
|
2016
|
A16DAA32A7
|
Ace 325 in red
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled ROVs and contact Polaris to schedule a free repair. Polaris is contacting all known purchasers directly.
Polaris has received six reports of cracked exhaust pipes, including two reports of seat damage due to melting. No fires or injuries have been reported.
Polaris dealers nationwide from December 2014 through July 2017 for about $7,500.
Polaris Industries Inc., of Medina, Minn.
Federal law bars any person from selling products subject to a publicly-announced voluntary recall by a manufacturer or a mandatory recall ordered by the Commission.
