Plycem Recalls Allura Decking Due to Fall and Injury Hazards

The recalled decking can deteriorate and crack, causing the deck surfacing to break. Consumers can fall through broken decking and suffer serious injuries.
Plycem toll-free at 844-452-6787 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT Monday through Friday or online at www.allurausa.com and click on Decking Recalls to complete an online registration form and for more information.
Recall Details
The recall involves Allura™ fiber cement decking and fascia. The recalled decking was sold in 12-foot lengths and is 6 inches wide and one inch thick, and came in two styles: a hidden fastener application and a direct screw application. The recalled Allura™ fiber cement fascia, which was for vertical applications only, was sold in 12-foot lengths, is 8- and 12-inches wide and 7/16 inches thick. The decking and fascia were sold in a natural wood color with a wood grain texture. There are no labels or other identifying marks on the decking materials.
Consumers should immediately stop using decks with the recalled decking materials and contact Plycem to schedule a free repair. Plycem is contacting all known purchasers directly.
Plycem has received three reports of the recalled decking cracking, resulting in one report of a leg injury to an adult male whose leg went through the cracked decking.
Kelseyville Lumber and Trademark Exteriors as stock items and at Home Depot as a special order item from February 2014 through June 2017 for between $25 to $30 per board for the decking and about $25 to $40 per board for the fascia.
Plycem Construsistemas, of Costa Rica, S.A.
Plycem USA LLC, of Houston, Texas
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risks of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products under the agency’s jurisdiction. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC is committed to protecting consumers and families from products that pose a fire, electrical, chemical or mechanical hazard. CPSC's work to help ensure the safety of consumer products - such as toys, cribs, power tools, cigarette lighters and household chemicals -– contributed to a decline in the rate of deaths and injuries associated with consumer products over the past 40 years.
Federal law bars any person from selling products subject to a publicly-announced voluntary recall by a manufacturer or a mandatory recall ordered by the Commission.
To report a dangerous product or a product-related injury go online to www.SaferProducts.gov or call CPSC's Hotline at 800-638-2772 or teletypewriter at 301-595-7054 for the hearing impaired. Consumers can obtain news release and recall information at www.cpsc.gov, on Twitter @USCPSC or by subscribing to CPSC's free e-mail newsletters.
Please use the below phone number for all media requests.
Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800