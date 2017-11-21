  1. Home
Plycem Recalls Allura Decking Due to Fall and Injury Hazards

Name of product:
Allura decking
Hazard:

The recalled decking can deteriorate and crack, causing the deck surfacing to break. Consumers can fall through broken decking and suffer serious injuries.

Remedy:
Repair
Recall date:
November 21, 2017
Recall number:
18-044
Consumer Contact:

Plycem toll-free at 844-452-6787 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT Monday through Friday or online at www.allurausa.com and click on Decking Recalls to complete an online registration form and for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

The recall involves Allura™ fiber cement decking and fascia. The recalled decking was sold in 12-foot lengths and is 6 inches wide and one inch thick, and came in two styles: a hidden fastener application and a direct screw application. The recalled Allura™ fiber cement fascia, which was for vertical applications only, was sold in 12-foot lengths, is 8- and 12-inches wide and 7/16 inches thick. The decking and fascia were sold in a natural wood color with a wood grain texture. There are no labels or other identifying marks on the decking materials. 

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using decks with the recalled decking materials and contact Plycem to schedule a free repair. Plycem is contacting all known purchasers directly.

Incidents/Injuries:

Plycem has received three reports of the recalled decking cracking, resulting in one report of a leg injury to an adult male whose leg went through the cracked decking.

Sold At:

Kelseyville Lumber and Trademark Exteriors as stock items and at Home Depot as a special order item from February 2014 through June 2017 for between $25 to $30 per board for the decking and about $25 to $40 per board for the fascia.

Manufacturer(s):

 Plycem Construsistemas, of Costa Rica, S.A.

Importer(s):

Plycem USA LLC, of Houston, Texas

Manufactured In:
Costa Rica
Units:
About 37,500 boards
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
