PlanToys Recalls Baby Gyms Due to Strangulation Hazard

Babies can strangle on the side rope crossbars on the baby gyms.
PlanToys toll-free at 866-517-7526 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, email at Michael@plantoysinc.com or online at www.PlanToys.com and click on Safety at the bottom of the page for more information.
This recall involves PlanToys baby gyms that are set on the floor for babies. Babies lay under the gym to play with the hanging mobiles. The wooden gyms are tan and have four legs with four different color balls in the middle that are connected by two ropes on the sides. There are two space-themed mobiles hanging from the top bar. The manufacturing date code TH 080116 through TH 082916 is printed on the top corner joint connecting ball.
Consumers should immediately stop using the baby gyms and contact PlanToys for a free replacement baby gym.
Specialty toy and baby product stores nationwide and online at Diapers.com, Target.com and other websites from September 2016 through May 2017 for about $50.
