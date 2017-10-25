  1. Home
  2. Recalls

PlanToys Recalls Baby Gyms Due to Strangulation Hazard

Name of product:
Baby Gym
Hazard:

Babies can strangle on the side rope crossbars on the baby gyms.

Remedy:
Replace
Recall date:
October 25, 2017
Recall number:
18-016
Consumer Contact:

PlanToys toll-free at 866-517-7526 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, email at Michael@plantoysinc.com or online at www.PlanToys.com and click on Safety at the bottom of the page for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves PlanToys baby gyms that are set on the floor for babies. Babies lay under the gym to play with the hanging mobiles. The wooden gyms are tan and have four legs with four different color balls in the middle that are connected by two ropes on the sides. There are two space-themed mobiles hanging from the top bar. The manufacturing date code TH 080116 through TH 082916 is printed on the top corner joint connecting ball.

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the baby gyms and contact PlanToys for a free replacement baby gym.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold At:

Specialty toy and baby product stores nationwide and online at Diapers.com, Target.com and other websites from September 2016 through May 2017 for about $50.

Importer(s):

PlanToys Inc., of Union City, Calif.

Distributor(s):

PlanToys Inc., of Union City, Calif.

Manufactured In:
Thailand
Units:
About 500
Media Contact

Please use the below phone number for all media requests.

Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800

View CPSC contacts for specific areas of expertise

Related Recalls

Fisher-Price Recalls Infant Motion Seats Due to Fire Hazard
Outlet Converters Recalled by Ningbo Litesun Electric with Home Depot Due to Shock and Fire Hazards
Playtex Recalls Children’s Plates and Bowls Due to Choking Hazard
Delta Recalls Strollers Due to Fall Hazard
Hallmark Recalls Plush Baby Stacking Toys Due to Choking Hazard