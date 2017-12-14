  1. Home
Pier 1 Imports Recalls Decorative Glass Pumpkins Due to Laceration Hazard

Name of product:
Glass pumpkins with wooden stems
Hazard:

The wooden stem on the top of the decorative pumpkin can detach when picked up, causing the glass pumpkin base to fall and break, posing a laceration hazard.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall date:
December 14, 2017
Units:
About 16,600 units in the U.S. (In addition, about 430 units were sold in Canada.)
Consumer Contact:

Pier 1 Imports toll-free at 855 - 513-5140 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT seven days a week or online at www.pier1.com and click on “Product Notes & Recalls” at the bottom of the page for more information.

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall involves Pier 1 Imports’ decorative clear glass pumpkins with wooden stem. The glass pumpkins have a hollow glass base with a wooden stem attached to the top and were sold in two sizes, small and medium. The small pumpkins weigh 1.65 pounds, and measures 8 high by 8.5 inches wide. The medium pumpkins weigh about two pounds, and measures 10 inches high by about 7 inches wide. The recalled pumpkins have the following SKU numbers: 3202753 for the small pumpkin and 3202766 for the medium pumpkin. The SKU numbers can be found on the price sticker located on the bottom of the product.

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled decorative pumpkins and return them to their nearest Pier 1 Imports store for a full refund or merchandise credit.

Incidents/Injuries:

Pier 1 Imports has received seven reports of the wooden stems detaching from the glass pumpkin base when picked up by the stem, causing the glass pumpkin base to fall and break, resulting in lacerations, including one incident which required stitches.

Sold Exclusively At:

Pier 1 Imports stores nationwide and online at www.Pier1.com from June 2017 through November 2017 for about $25 for the small glass pumpkin and about $30 for the medium glass pumpkin.

Manufacturer(s):

Transparent Overseas, of India

Importer(s):

Pier 1 Imports of Fort Worth, Texas

Manufactured In:
India
Recall number:
18-059
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
Media Contact

Please use the below phone number for all media requests.

Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800

View CPSC contacts for specific areas of expertise

