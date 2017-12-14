Pier 1 Imports Recalls Decorative Glass Pumpkins Due to Laceration Hazard

The wooden stem on the top of the decorative pumpkin can detach when picked up, causing the glass pumpkin base to fall and break, posing a laceration hazard.
Pier 1 Imports toll-free at 855 - 513-5140 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT seven days a week or online at www.pier1.com and click on “Product Notes & Recalls” at the bottom of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves Pier 1 Imports’ decorative clear glass pumpkins with wooden stem. The glass pumpkins have a hollow glass base with a wooden stem attached to the top and were sold in two sizes, small and medium. The small pumpkins weigh 1.65 pounds, and measures 8 high by 8.5 inches wide. The medium pumpkins weigh about two pounds, and measures 10 inches high by about 7 inches wide. The recalled pumpkins have the following SKU numbers: 3202753 for the small pumpkin and 3202766 for the medium pumpkin. The SKU numbers can be found on the price sticker located on the bottom of the product.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled decorative pumpkins and return them to their nearest Pier 1 Imports store for a full refund or merchandise credit.
Pier 1 Imports has received seven reports of the wooden stems detaching from the glass pumpkin base when picked up by the stem, causing the glass pumpkin base to fall and break, resulting in lacerations, including one incident which required stitches.
Pier 1 Imports stores nationwide and online at www.Pier1.com from June 2017 through November 2017 for about $25 for the small glass pumpkin and about $30 for the medium glass pumpkin.
Transparent Overseas, of India
Pier 1 Imports of Fort Worth, Texas
