Panelcraft Recalls Children’s Building Sets Due to Choking Hazard

Name of product:
Children’s magnetic building sets
Hazard:

The building sets corner welds can break, allowing the panels and frames to separate and release magnets during play. When released, exposed magnets can create a choking hazard.

Remedy:
Replace
Recall date:
August 1, 2017
Recall number:
17-192
Consumer Contact:

Panelcraft toll-free at 888-288-7615 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or online at www.panelcraft.com and click on Contact Us for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves two styles of Panelcraft™ Rainbow magnetic building sets: Rainbow Dream Builder and Rainbow Solid Builder. The solid builder set includes 19 pieces: 11 solid panels in red, yellow, green, blue and purple and 8 white windows that measure 9 inches by 9 inches. The rainbow dream builder set includes 19 windows in red, yellow, green, blue and purple colors that measure 9 inches by 9 inches.  

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled building sets and take them away from children. Contact the firm to receive a prepaid shipping label for returning the recalled sets for a free replacement set including shipping.  

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported.

Sold At:

Discount School Supply, Kaplan Early Learning Company, Panelcraft and Tout About Toys from November 2016 through January 2017 for between $120 and $150.

Importer(s):

Panelcraft Inc., of Dearborn, Mich.

Distributor(s):

Panelcraft Inc., of Dearborn, Mich.

Manufactured In:
China
Units:
About 2,000
Media Contact

Please use the below phone number for all media requests.

Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800

View CPSC contacts for specific areas of expertise

