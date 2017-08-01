Panelcraft Recalls Children’s Building Sets Due to Choking Hazard

The building sets corner welds can break, allowing the panels and frames to separate and release magnets during play. When released, exposed magnets can create a choking hazard.
Panelcraft toll-free at 888-288-7615 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or online at www.panelcraft.com and click on Contact Us for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves two styles of Panelcraft™ Rainbow magnetic building sets: Rainbow Dream Builder and Rainbow Solid Builder. The solid builder set includes 19 pieces: 11 solid panels in red, yellow, green, blue and purple and 8 white windows that measure 9 inches by 9 inches. The rainbow dream builder set includes 19 windows in red, yellow, green, blue and purple colors that measure 9 inches by 9 inches.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled building sets and take them away from children. Contact the firm to receive a prepaid shipping label for returning the recalled sets for a free replacement set including shipping.
None reported.
Discount School Supply, Kaplan Early Learning Company, Panelcraft and Tout About Toys from November 2016 through January 2017 for between $120 and $150.
Panelcraft Inc., of Dearborn, Mich.
