Outxpro Mosquito Zapper LED Light Bulbs Recalled by R & D Products Due to Shock Hazard; Sold Exclusively at Amazon.com (Recall Alert)

Name of product:
LED light bulbs
Hazard:

The LED light bulb’s base can separate from the connector, posing an electrical shock hazard.

Remedy:
Repair
Recall date:
July 25, 2017
Recall number:
17-759
Consumer Contact:

R&D Products toll-free at 800-607-1848 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, via email at happytohelp@outxpro.com or online at www.outxpro.com and click on Recall Information for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves all Outxpro 2-in-1 mosquito zapper LED light bulbs. The 10-watt bulb has a white grid housing that measures about 3.1 inches high, 3.1 inches wide and 6.1 inches deep. The grid housing has a blue light used to attract insects and an LED light below, for lighting. Item number DYT-80 and “Kinven” is printed on the product’s packaging.  

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled light bulbs, turn off the power supply and contact R&D Products for a free repair, including shipping, and instructions for removing and replacing the light bulb. R&D Products will reimburse consumers if a professional electrician is needed to remove the recalled light bulb’s base.

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received 18 reports of the bulb separating from the connector. No injuries or property damage have been reported.

Sold Exclusively At:

Amazon.com from July 2016 through August 2016 for about $20.

Importer(s):

R & D Products LLC, of Willington, Del. (owner of the Outxpro brand)

Manufactured In:
China
Units:
About 3,700
Media Contact

Please use the below phone number for all media requests.

Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800

