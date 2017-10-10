  1. Home
Outlet Converters Recalled by Ningbo Litesun Electric with Home Depot Due to Shock and Fire Hazards

Name of product:
Outlet converters
Hazard:

The outlet converters front outlet prongs are not configured correctly, resulting in reverse polarity when plugs inserted, posing shock and fire hazards.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall date:
October 10, 2017
Recall number:
18-006
Consumer Contact:

Home Depot toll-free at 877-527-0313 from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. ET Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Saturday or online at www.homedepot.com and click on “Product Recalls” located under customer service for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves commercial electric 15-amp triplex outlet converters, also known as taps, with model number LA-05 and UPC 818897010121. The white plastic converters convert a single electrical outlet into three outlets with an outlet plug on the left, front and right side of the tap. The outlet taps measure 1.7 inches tall by 1.3 inches wide by 1.69 inches deep. On the front facing outlet, neutral and line (power socket) sizes are reversed. The model number is printed on the mold on the side that the prongs are located and the UPC number is printed on a sticker on the top of the converter along with the UL listing. 

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled outlet converters and contact Home Depot for a full refund.

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received one report of a consumer who was shocked while using an outlet converter.

Sold Exclusively At:

Home Depot stores nationwide and online at www.HomeDepot.com from February 2017 through July 2017 for about $5.

Manufacturer(s):

Ningbo Litesun Electric Co. Ltd., of China

Importer(s):

Home Depot Product Authority LLC, of Atlanta, Ga.

Manufactured In:
China
Units:
About 42,000
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
