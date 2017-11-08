OshKosh Recalls Baby B’gosh Quilted Jacket Due to Choking Hazard

The snaps can detach, posing a choking hazard.
OshKosh at 800-692-4674 from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or online at www.oshkosh.com and click on Product Recalls at the bottom of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves OshKosh Baby B’gosh quilted jackets in pink and gray. The style number can be found on the front of the care tag sewn on the inside of the product, and the UPC number can be found on the back of the same care tag. The style number and UPC number can also be found on the price tag. Only jackets with the following style numbers and UPC codes are included in the recall:
|
Color
|
Style Numbers
|
Size
|
UPC Codes
|
Pink
|
13003910
|
0-3M
|
190795946918
|
6M
|
190795946956
|
9M
|
190795946963
|
12M
|
190795946925
|
18M
|
190795946932
|
24M
|
190795946949
|
23003910
|
2T
|
190795946062
|
3T
|
190795946079
|
4T
|
190795946086
|
5T
|
190795946093
|
Gray
|
12691410
|
0-3M
|
190795930399
|
12M
|
190795930405
|
18M
|
190795930412
|
24M
|
190795930429
|
6M
|
190795930436
|
9M
|
190795930443
|
22691410
|
2T
|
190795919660
|
3T
|
190795919677
|
4T
|
190795919684
|
5T
|
190795919691
Consumers should immediately take the recalled jackets away from children and return them to any OshKosh or Carter’s store or contact OshKosh for a full refund in the form of a $34 gift card (for an infant size) or $36 gift card (for a toddler size).
OshKosh received three reports of a snap detaching, including one report of a child putting a detached snap in her mouth.
OshKosh, Bon-Ton, Kohl’s, Fred Meyer and other retail and department stores nationwide, and online at www.oshkosh.com between August 2017 and September 2017 for between $35 and $40.”
OshKosh B’gosh Inc., Atlanta, Georgia
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risks of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products under the agency’s jurisdiction. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC is committed to protecting consumers and families from products that pose a fire, electrical, chemical or mechanical hazard. CPSC's work to help ensure the safety of consumer products - such as toys, cribs, power tools, cigarette lighters and household chemicals -– contributed to a decline in the rate of deaths and injuries associated with consumer products over the past 40 years.
Federal law bars any person from selling products subject to a publicly-announced voluntary recall by a manufacturer or a mandatory recall ordered by the Commission.
To report a dangerous product or a product-related injury go online to www.SaferProducts.gov or call CPSC's Hotline at 800-638-2772 or teletypewriter at 301-595-7054 for the hearing impaired. Consumers can obtain news release and recall information at www.cpsc.gov, on Twitter @USCPSC or by subscribing to CPSC's free e-mail newsletters.
