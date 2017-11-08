  1. Home
OshKosh Recalls Baby B’gosh Quilted Jacket Due to Choking Hazard

Name of product:
Baby B’gosh quilted jackets
Hazard:

The snaps can detach, posing a choking hazard.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall date:
November 8, 2017
Recall number:
18-026
Consumer Contact:

OshKosh at 800-692-4674 from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or online at www.oshkosh.com and click on Product Recalls at the bottom of the page for more information.

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall involves OshKosh Baby B’gosh quilted jackets in pink and gray.  The style number can be found on the front of the care tag sewn on the inside of the product, and the UPC number can be found on the back of the same care tag.  The style number and UPC number can also be found on the price tag.  Only jackets with the following style numbers and UPC codes are included in the recall:

 

Color

Style Numbers

Size

UPC Codes

Pink

13003910

0-3M

190795946918

6M

190795946956

9M

190795946963

12M

190795946925

18M

190795946932

24M

190795946949

23003910

2T

190795946062

3T

190795946079

4T

190795946086

5T

190795946093

Gray

12691410

0-3M

190795930399

12M

190795930405

18M

190795930412

24M

190795930429

6M

190795930436

9M

190795930443

22691410

2T

190795919660

3T

190795919677

4T

190795919684

5T

190795919691
 

 

 

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately take the recalled jackets away from children and return them to any OshKosh or Carter’s store or contact OshKosh for a full refund in the form of a $34 gift card (for an infant size) or $36 gift card (for a toddler size).

Incidents/Injuries:

OshKosh received three reports of a snap detaching, including one report of a child putting a detached snap in her mouth.

Sold At:

OshKosh, Bon-Ton, Kohl’s, Fred Meyer and other retail and department stores nationwide, and online at www.oshkosh.com between August 2017 and September 2017 for between $35 and $40.”

Importer(s):

OshKosh B’gosh Inc., Atlanta, Georgia

Manufactured In:
Indonesia
Units:
About 38,000 (in addition, about 5,000 were sold in Canada).
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
