One Stop Shop Recalls Children’s Pajamas Due to Violation of Federal Flammability Standard: Sold Exclusively at Foreman Mills

Name of product:
Children’s pajama sets
Hazard:

The children’s pajamas fail to meet the federal flammability standards for children’s sleepwear, posing a risk of burn injuries to children.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall date:
December 8, 2017
Recall number:
18-056
Consumer Contact:

One Stop Shop toll-free at 888-884-7202 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or email onestopshoplcc1001@outlook.com

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves children’s 100 percent cotton knit, two-piece, long-sleeve top and pant pajama sets. They were sold in three different styles: Santa Claus print with a white button and black and gold belt screenprint; Elf screenprint with a white Peter Pan collar, three red buttons and a black and gold belt; and reindeer screenprint on the top with a Faire Isle pattern on the pant and a reindeer on the top. “Mad Engine” “RN 129993” and the size are on the neck label. The pajama sets were sold in children’s sizes XXS, XS, S, M, L and XL. Mad Engine claims these recalled pajama sets are counterfeit. 

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately take the recalled pajamas away from children and contact One Stop Shop for a full refund. 

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold At:

Foreman Mills stores nationwide from September 2016 through November 2017 for about $6.

Importer(s):

Karmin Industries, of Canada

Distributor(s):

One Stop Shop, LLC, of Feeding Hills, Mass.

Manufactured In:
China
Units:
About 350
Media Contact

Please use the below phone number for all media requests.

Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800

View CPSC contacts for specific areas of expertise

