One Stop Shop Recalls Children’s Pajamas Due to Violation of Federal Flammability Standard: Sold Exclusively at Foreman Mills

The children’s pajamas fail to meet the federal flammability standards for children’s sleepwear, posing a risk of burn injuries to children.
One Stop Shop toll-free at 888-884-7202 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or email onestopshoplcc1001@outlook.com
Recall Details
This recall involves children’s 100 percent cotton knit, two-piece, long-sleeve top and pant pajama sets. They were sold in three different styles: Santa Claus print with a white button and black and gold belt screenprint; Elf screenprint with a white Peter Pan collar, three red buttons and a black and gold belt; and reindeer screenprint on the top with a Faire Isle pattern on the pant and a reindeer on the top. “Mad Engine” “RN 129993” and the size are on the neck label. The pajama sets were sold in children’s sizes XXS, XS, S, M, L and XL. Mad Engine claims these recalled pajama sets are counterfeit.
Consumers should immediately take the recalled pajamas away from children and contact One Stop Shop for a full refund.
None reported
Foreman Mills stores nationwide from September 2016 through November 2017 for about $6.
Karmin Industries, of Canada
One Stop Shop, LLC, of Feeding Hills, Mass.
Federal law bars any person from selling products subject to a publicly-announced voluntary recall by a manufacturer or a mandatory recall ordered by the Commission.
