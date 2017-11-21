Omega Pacific Recalls Carabiners Due to Risk of Injury or Death

The carabiner can break while in use, posing a risk of injury or death to the user.
Omega Pacific at 800-360-3990 from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, email info@omegapac.com, or online at www.omegapac.com and click on the Voluntary Recall banner at the top of the page, or click on “Notices & Recalls” at the bottom of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves six models of Omega Pacific G-FIRST series aluminum carabiners. They are typically used to allow ropes and harnesses to be linked together. “Omega-17 UL Classified USA” is printed on the front and “Meets NFPA 1983 17ED MBS kN 40 G” statement is located on the back side. The 2-digit lot code “OD” is embedded on the bottom side of the carabiner spine. They were sold individually in silver, black and red colors.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled carabiners and contact Omega Pacific to receive a free replacement or a full refund.
None reported
Arizona Hiking Shack, Atlantic Diving Supply, Austin Canoe & Kayak, Columbus Supply, Dvbe Supply, Evac Systems, General Factory/WD Supply, Lafco Outillage, The Rescue Source, Witmer Associates (Firestone) stores nationwide and online at omega.com from February 2017 through October 2017 for between $31 and $51.
Omega Pacific Inc., of Airway Heights, Wash.
