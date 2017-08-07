NVIDIA Recalls European Plug Heads Sold with Power Adaptors Due to Electric Shock Hazard

The plug heads can break exposing metal prongs, posing an electric shock hazard.
NVIDIA toll-free at 800-797-6530 anytime or online at www.nvidia.com and click on USA/Canada Link, then click on the support tab located at the top of the page.
Recall Details
This recall involves European plug heads for power adaptors included with NVIDIA SHIELD™ World Charger Kits, as well as with NVIDIA SHIELD tablet computers and TVs intended for use in Europe. The European plug head has two thin round metal prongs within a black plastic hexagonal extender on a black plastic base plate that can be attached to the power adaptor. The power adaptor has the model number SPA011AU5W2 and the NVIDIA name and logo etched on the side of the power adaptor where the European plug head can be attached. There are six different plug heads that come with the World Charger Kit. Only the European plug head is being recalled.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled European plug heads and contact NVIDIA for a free replacement.
There have been no reports of injuries or incidents in the U.S. NVIDIA has received nine reports of the European plug heads breaking overseas, including six reports of consumers receiving electrical shocks.
Online at NVIDIA.com, Amazon.com, BestBuy.com, and NewEgg.com from October 2015 through June 2017 for about $30.
NVIDIA Corp., of Santa Clara, Calif.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risks of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products under the agency’s jurisdiction. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC is committed to protecting consumers and families from products that pose a fire, electrical, chemical or mechanical hazard. CPSC's work to help ensure the safety of consumer products - such as toys, cribs, power tools, cigarette lighters and household chemicals -– contributed to a decline in the rate of deaths and injuries associated with consumer products over the past 40 years.
Federal law bars any person from selling products subject to a publicly-announced voluntary recall by a manufacturer or a mandatory recall ordered by the Commission.
To report a dangerous product or a product-related injury go online to www.SaferProducts.gov or call CPSC's Hotline at 800-638-2772 or teletypewriter at 301-595-7054 for the hearing impaired. Consumers can obtain news release and recall information at www.cpsc.gov, on Twitter @USCPSC or by subscribing to CPSC's free e-mail newsletters.
Please use the below phone number for all media requests.
Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800