NVIDIA Recalls European Plug Heads Sold with Power Adaptors Due to Electric Shock Hazard

Name of product:
European plug heads for NVIDIA SHIELD™ power adaptors
Hazard:

The plug heads can break exposing metal prongs, posing an electric shock hazard.

Remedy:
Replace
Recall date:
August 8, 2017
Recall number:
17-201
Consumer Contact:

NVIDIA toll-free at 800-797-6530 anytime or online at www.nvidia.com and click on USA/Canada Link, then click on the support tab located at the top of the page.

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall involves European plug heads for power adaptors included with NVIDIA SHIELD™ World Charger Kits, as well as with NVIDIA SHIELD tablet computers and TVs intended for use in Europe. The European plug head has two thin round metal prongs within a black plastic hexagonal extender on a black plastic base plate that can be attached to the power adaptor. The power adaptor has the model number SPA011AU5W2 and the NVIDIA name and logo etched on the side of the power adaptor where the European plug head can be attached. There are six different plug heads that come with the World Charger Kit. Only the  European plug head is being recalled.

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled European plug heads and contact NVIDIA for a free replacement.

Incidents/Injuries:

There have been no reports of injuries or incidents in the U.S. NVIDIA has received nine reports of the European plug heads breaking overseas, including six reports of consumers receiving electrical shocks.

Sold At:

Online at NVIDIA.com, Amazon.com, BestBuy.com, and NewEgg.com from October 2015 through June 2017 for about $30.

Importer(s):

NVIDIA Corp., of Santa Clara, Calif.

Manufactured In:
China
Units:
About 6,900 (in addition, about 360 were sold in Canada)
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
