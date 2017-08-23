  1. Home
Nutrilife Recalls Bottles of Hydrogen Peroxide Due to Fire, Burn Hazards

Name of product:
Nutrilife 29% hydrogen peroxide (H202) one-gallon bottles
Hazard:

The bottle caps on the 29% hydrogen peroxide one-gallon bottles do not vent properly and can allow pressure to build up in the bottle and cause it to expand and rupture, posing fire and burn hazards.

Remedy:
Refund
Repair
Recall date:
August 23, 2017
Recall number:
17-209
Consumer Contact:

Nutrilife toll-free at 877-533-9572 anytime, direct at 604-996-6609 or 250-300-9455, by email at nutrilifeproductrecall@gmail.com or online at www.nutrilifeproducts.com and click on “H202 Urgent Recall Notice” for more information. 

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall involves Nutrilife Plant Products one gallon/four liter bottles of hydrogen peroxide (H202) liquid 29% oxidizer which is used as a source of oxygen for water, a preservative for fresh cut flowers, and to keep unwanted nutrient residuals clear in reservoirs, drippers and dripper lines. The plastic bottles are white with a blue/green label with a handle at the top. The Nutrilife logo, H202, Liquid 29% Oxidizer and “An Oxygen Source for Water” are printed on the front label. Open and closing instructions are printed on the bottle caps with indented lettering.

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled bottles of hydrogen peroxide, contact Nutrilife for safe handling instructions and to receive a free replacement bottle cap or for instructions on how to destroy the bottles and receive a full refund. 

Incidents/Injuries:

Nutrilife has received one report of a fire resulting in minor property damage.

Sold At:

Plant food and hydroponic stores nationwide from November 2016 through July 2017 for about $33. 

Manufacturer(s):

Nutrilife Plant Products, of Canada

Manufactured In:
Canada
Units:
About 11,800 (in addition, about 3,500 in Canada)
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
Media Contact

Please use the below phone number for all media requests.

Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800

View CPSC contacts for specific areas of expertise

