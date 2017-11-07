Norco Bicycles Recalls Children’s Bicycles Due to Fall Hazard

The cranks can bend or break during use, posing a fall hazard.
Norco at 800-663-8916 between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, or visit the firm’s website at www.norco.com and click on “Safety Notices/Recalls” for more information. Consumers can also contact their local Norco Bicycles dealers to request installation of a new crankset.
Recall Details
This recall involves 2015, 2016 and 2017 model year Norco children’s bicycles with Samox SAC30-111NA square taper bicycle cranks in 140mm and 152mm lengths. The crank model number AC30 is located on the inside of both crank arms, and the crank length is stamped at the end of each crank arm. Included in this recall are 20- and 24-inch wheeled bicycles with the following model names: Storm 2.1, Storm 4.1, Charger 2.1, Charger 4.1, Fluid HT 2.3, Fluid HT 4.3, Fluid FS 2.2, and Fluid FS 4.2. The model name is located on the top tube of the bicycle.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled bicycles and contact an authorized Norco Bicycles dealer for free installation of a new crankset.
The firm has received four reports of the cranks bending or breaking. No injuries have been reported.
Norco Bicycles dealers nationwide from May 2016 through September 2017 for between $400 and $1,700.
Norco Bicycles, of Canada
Norco Bicycles, of Canada
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risks of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products under the agency’s jurisdiction. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC is committed to protecting consumers and families from products that pose a fire, electrical, chemical or mechanical hazard. CPSC's work to help ensure the safety of consumer products - such as toys, cribs, power tools, cigarette lighters and household chemicals -– contributed to a decline in the rate of deaths and injuries associated with consumer products over the past 40 years.
Federal law bars any person from selling products subject to a publicly-announced voluntary recall by a manufacturer or a mandatory recall ordered by the Commission.
To report a dangerous product or a product-related injury go online to www.SaferProducts.gov or call CPSC's Hotline at 800-638-2772 or teletypewriter at 301-595-7054 for the hearing impaired. Consumers can obtain news release and recall information at www.cpsc.gov, on Twitter @USCPSC or by subscribing to CPSC's free e-mail newsletters.
Please use the below phone number for all media requests.
Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800