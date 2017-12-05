Netgear Recalls Power Adapters for Outdoor Cameras Due to Fire Hazard

Water can leak into the weatherproof connector on the power adapter and cause a short circuit, melting, and overheating, posing a fire hazard.
Netgear toll-free at 866-243-0513 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT Monday through Friday or online at www.arlo.com and click on the recall tab at the top of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves all model VMA4700 NETGEAR Arlo outdoor power adapters that were sold separately as aftermarket accessories for the Arlo, Arlo Pro and Arlo Go wire-free outdoor cameras.. This recall only involves the VMA4700 aftermarket model sold separately. The model number “VMA4700” can be found on the packaging. The part number, 332-10985-01, is marked on the back of the adapter. The black adapter comes with a weatherproof connector on one end and an adapter on the other end. “Arlo” is printed on the front of the adapter. The cord measures about eight feet long.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled power adapters, unplug them from the camera and contact Netgear for a full refund.
The firm has received seven reports of the power adapter cord melting and overheating, resulting in one fire. No injuries have been reported.
Fry’s electronics stores nationwide and online at Frys.com and Amazon.com from June 2017 through October 2017 for about $20.
Netgear Inc., of San Jose, Calif.
