Netgear Recalls Power Adapters for Outdoor Cameras Due to Fire Hazard

Name of product:
Power adapters for outdoor Arlo cameras
Hazard:

Water can leak into the weatherproof connector on the power adapter and cause a short circuit, melting, and overheating, posing a fire hazard.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall date:
December 5, 2017
Recall number:
18-047
Consumer Contact:

Netgear toll-free at 866-243-0513 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT Monday through Friday or online at www.arlo.com and click on the recall tab at the top of the page for more information.

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall involves all model VMA4700 NETGEAR Arlo outdoor power adapters that were sold separately as aftermarket accessories for the Arlo, Arlo Pro and Arlo Go wire-free outdoor cameras.. This recall only involves the VMA4700 aftermarket model sold separately. The model number “VMA4700” can be found on the packaging. The part number, 332-10985-01, is marked on the back of the adapter. The black adapter comes with a weatherproof connector on one end and an adapter on the other end. “Arlo” is printed on the front of the adapter. The cord measures about eight feet long.

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled power adapters, unplug them from the camera and contact Netgear for a full refund.

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received seven reports of the power adapter cord melting and overheating, resulting in one fire. No injuries have been reported.

Sold At:

Fry’s electronics stores nationwide and online at Frys.com and Amazon.com from June 2017 through October 2017 for about $20.

Importer(s):

Netgear Inc., of San Jose, Calif.

Distributor(s):

Netgear Inc., of San Jose, Calif.

Manufactured In:
China
Units:
About 7,300 (In addition, about 400 were sold in Canada)
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
