Nantucket Distributing Recalls Patio Set Chairs Due to Fall Hazard

The fabric seat on the chairs can tear, posing a fall hazard to the user.
Christmas Tree Shops toll-free at 888-287-3232 anytime or online at www.christmastreeshops.com and click on “Product Recalls” at the bottom of the page for more information.
Recall Details
The recall includes Nantucket Distributing folding chairs sold with the Bimini patio set. The set includes four brown powder coated steel and fabric folding chairs, a square glass table, and an umbrella. The folding chairs, table, and umbrella were sold with hang tags with model number HYS0120.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled folding chairs and return the set or chairs to any Christmas Tree Shops, andThat!, or Christmas Tree Shops andThat! store to receive a full refund for items returned.
The firm has received six reports of the fabric on the folding chair ripping or tearing, including one report of a hand and back injury.
Christmas Tree Shops, andThat!, and Christmas Tree Shops andThat! stores nationwide from February 2015 to May 2017 for about $100 for the entire set.
Nantucket Distributing Co. LLC, Middleboro, Mass.
