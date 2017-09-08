  1. Home
Nantucket Distributing Recalls Patio Set Chairs Due to Fall Hazard

Name of product:
Chairs sold with Bimini patio sets
Hazard:

The fabric seat on the chairs can tear, posing a fall hazard to the user.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall date:
September 8, 2017
Recall number:
17-222
Consumer Contact:

Christmas Tree Shops toll-free at 888-287-3232 anytime or online at www.christmastreeshops.com and click on “Product Recalls” at the bottom of the page for more   information.   

Recall Details

Description:

The recall includes Nantucket Distributing folding chairs sold with the Bimini patio set. The set includes four brown powder coated steel and fabric folding chairs, a square glass table, and an umbrella.  The folding chairs, table, and umbrella were sold with hang tags with model number HYS0120.

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled folding chairs and return the set or chairs to any Christmas Tree Shops, andThat!, or Christmas Tree Shops andThat! store to receive a full refund for items returned.

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received six reports of the fabric on the folding chair ripping or tearing, including one report of a hand and back injury.

Sold At:

Christmas Tree Shops, andThat!, and Christmas Tree Shops andThat! stores nationwide from February 2015 to May 2017 for about $100 for the entire set. 

Importer(s):

Nantucket Distributing Co. LLC, Middleboro, Mass.

Distributor(s):

Nantucket Distributing Co. LLC, Middleboro, Mass.

Manufactured In:
China
Units:
About 45,200 chairs
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
Media Contact

Please use the below phone number for all media requests.

Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800

View CPSC contacts for specific areas of expertise