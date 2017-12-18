  1. Home
  2. Recalls

Monte Carlo Recalls Ceiling Fans Due to Injury Hazard

Name of product:
Cyclone ceiling fans
Hazard:

The brackets connected to the fan blades can break, causing the blades to fall, posing an injury hazard.

Remedy:
Replace
Recall date:
December 19, 2017
Units:
About 3,400 (In addition, about 50 were sold in Canada
Consumer Contact:

Monte Carlo toll-free at 888-475-1136 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at montecarlofans@generation-brands.com or online at www.montecarlofans.com  and click on “Voluntary Recall” for more information.  

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall involves two models of the  Monte Carlo “Cyclone” ceiling fans with five blades. The fans are 60 inches wide, weigh about 32 pounds and have either a Roman Bronze or White finish. The model numbers are 5CY60RB for the Roman Bronze and 5CY60WH for the White finish and can be found on top of the motor housing. The Manufacturer Purchase Order numbers (MPO#) can also be found on top of the motor housing. For the Cyclone model ceiling fan in Roman Bronze finish, they are: 30082259, 30100285, 30103624, 30115763, 30126474, 30128431, 30139761, 30143432 and for the White finish, they are: 2020018, 30082259, 30139815, and 30139829.

 

 

Model Number with Manufacturer Purchase Order Number (MPO#)

Description

Both model number 5CY60RB and one of the following Manufacturer Purchase Order numbers:

  • 30082259
  • 30100285
  • 30103624
  • 30115763
  • 30126474
  • 30128431
  • 30139761
  • 30143432

Cyclone model ceiling fan in Roman Bronze finish

Both model number 5CY60WH and one of the following Manufacturer Purchase Order numbers:

  • 2020018
  • 30082259
  • 30139815
  • 30139829

Cyclone model ceiling fan in White finish
 
Remedy:

Consumer should immediately stop using the recalled ceiling fans and contact Monte Carlo to receive a free bracket replacement kit with instructions. Consumers can hire an electrician to perform the repair and Monte Carlo will reimburse them for the repair.

Incidents/Injuries:

Monte Carlo Ceiling Fan Company has received 10 reports of a bracket breaking, causing a fan blade to fall. The firm has received one report of minor property damage.  No injuries have been reported.

Sold At:

Del Mar Fans & Lighting, Pacific Ceiling Fans, Wilson Lighting and other lighting stores nationwide and online from January 2016 through September 2017 for between $500 and $550.

Distributor(s):

Monte Carlo Fan Company, of Skokie, Ill.  

Manufactured In:
U.S.
Recall number:
18-064
Media Contact

Please use the below phone number for all media requests.

Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800

View CPSC contacts for specific areas of expertise

Related Recalls

Hunter Fan Recalls Ceiling Fans Due to Impact Injury Hazard; New Instructions Provided
Pier 1 Imports Recalls Decorative Glass Pumpkins Due to Laceration Hazard
Westinghouse Portable Generators Recalled by MWE Investments Due to Fire Hazard
Flos Recalls Pendant Light Fixtures Due to Impact Injury Hazard
Plycem Recalls Allura Decking Due to Fall and Injury Hazards