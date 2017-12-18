Monte Carlo Recalls Ceiling Fans Due to Injury Hazard

The brackets connected to the fan blades can break, causing the blades to fall, posing an injury hazard.
Monte Carlo toll-free at 888-475-1136 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at montecarlofans@generation-brands.com or online at www.montecarlofans.com and click on “Voluntary Recall” for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves two models of the Monte Carlo “Cyclone” ceiling fans with five blades. The fans are 60 inches wide, weigh about 32 pounds and have either a Roman Bronze or White finish. The model numbers are 5CY60RB for the Roman Bronze and 5CY60WH for the White finish and can be found on top of the motor housing. The Manufacturer Purchase Order numbers (MPO#) can also be found on top of the motor housing. For the Cyclone model ceiling fan in Roman Bronze finish, they are: 30082259, 30100285, 30103624, 30115763, 30126474, 30128431, 30139761, 30143432 and for the White finish, they are: 2020018, 30082259, 30139815, and 30139829.
|
Model Number with Manufacturer Purchase Order Number (MPO#)
|
Description
|
Both model number 5CY60RB and one of the following Manufacturer Purchase Order numbers:
|
Cyclone model ceiling fan in Roman Bronze finish
|
Both model number 5CY60WH and one of the following Manufacturer Purchase Order numbers:
|
Cyclone model ceiling fan in White finish
Consumer should immediately stop using the recalled ceiling fans and contact Monte Carlo to receive a free bracket replacement kit with instructions. Consumers can hire an electrician to perform the repair and Monte Carlo will reimburse them for the repair.
Monte Carlo Ceiling Fan Company has received 10 reports of a bracket breaking, causing a fan blade to fall. The firm has received one report of minor property damage. No injuries have been reported.
Del Mar Fans & Lighting, Pacific Ceiling Fans, Wilson Lighting and other lighting stores nationwide and online from January 2016 through September 2017 for between $500 and $550.
Monte Carlo Fan Company, of Skokie, Ill.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risks of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products under the agency’s jurisdiction. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC is committed to protecting consumers and families from products that pose a fire, electrical, chemical or mechanical hazard. CPSC's work to help ensure the safety of consumer products - such as toys, cribs, power tools, cigarette lighters and household chemicals -– contributed to a decline in the rate of deaths and injuries associated with consumer products over the past 40 years.
Federal law bars any person from selling products subject to a publicly-announced voluntary recall by a manufacturer or a mandatory recall ordered by the Commission.
To report a dangerous product or a product-related injury go online to www.SaferProducts.gov or call CPSC's Hotline at 800-638-2772 or teletypewriter at 301-595-7054 for the hearing impaired. Consumers can obtain news release and recall information at www.cpsc.gov, on Twitter @USCPSC or by subscribing to CPSC's free e-mail newsletters.
Please use the below phone number for all media requests.
Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800