Metabo Recalls Rat Tail Angle Grinders Due to Laceration Hazard

The on-off switch can lock in the “on” position, posing a laceration hazard to consumers.
Metabo toll-free at 844-470-5540 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email info@metabousa.com or online at www.metabo.com and click on Service for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves Metabo 5-inch, 6-inch, and 7-inch rat tail angle grinders with a brake. Recalled models include WEPBA 17-125 Quick RT DS, WEPBA 17-150 Quick RT DS, and WEPB 19-180 RT DS. Serial numbers are from 70300xxxxx to 70700xxxxx. Model numbers and serial numbers are printed on a label on the bottom of the tool behind the red brake band.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled angle grinders and contact Metabo for instructions on how to receive a free repair or a replacement angle grinder.
None reported
Industrial, construction, welding supply distributors, including Purvis Industries, WeldStar Co., Pennsylvania Tool Sales and Service, and online at OhioPowerTool.com from April 2017 through October 2017 for about $350.
Metabowerke, GmbH, of Germany
Metabo Corp., West Chester, Pa.
Metabo Corp., West Chester, Pa.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risks of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products under the agency’s jurisdiction. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC is committed to protecting consumers and families from products that pose a fire, electrical, chemical or mechanical hazard. CPSC's work to help ensure the safety of consumer products - such as toys, cribs, power tools, cigarette lighters and household chemicals -– contributed to a decline in the rate of deaths and injuries associated with consumer products over the past 40 years.
Federal law bars any person from selling products subject to a publicly-announced voluntary recall by a manufacturer or a mandatory recall ordered by the Commission.
To report a dangerous product or a product-related injury go online to www.SaferProducts.gov or call CPSC's Hotline at 800-638-2772 or teletypewriter at 301-595-7054 for the hearing impaired. Consumers can obtain news release and recall information at www.cpsc.gov, on Twitter @USCPSC or by subscribing to CPSC's free e-mail newsletters.
Please use the below phone number for all media requests.
Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800