Metabo Recalls Rat Tail Angle Grinders Due to Laceration Hazard

Name of product:
Rat tail angle grinders with brake
Hazard:

The on-off switch can lock in the “on” position, posing a laceration hazard to consumers.

Remedy:
Replace
Repair
Recall date:
December 5, 2017
Recall number:
18-053
Consumer Contact:

Metabo toll-free at 844-470-5540 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email info@metabousa.com or online at www.metabo.com and click on Service for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Metabo 5-inch, 6-inch, and 7-inch rat tail angle grinders with a brake. Recalled models include WEPBA 17-125 Quick RT DS, WEPBA 17-150 Quick RT DS, and WEPB 19-180 RT DS. Serial numbers are from 70300xxxxx to 70700xxxxx. Model numbers and serial numbers are printed on a label on the bottom of the tool behind the red brake band.

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled angle grinders and contact Metabo for instructions on how to receive a free repair or a replacement angle grinder.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold At:

Industrial, construction, welding supply distributors, including Purvis Industries, WeldStar Co., Pennsylvania Tool Sales and Service, and online at OhioPowerTool.com from April 2017 through October 2017 for about $350.

Manufacturer(s):

Metabowerke, GmbH, of Germany

Importer(s):

Metabo Corp., West Chester, Pa.

Distributor(s):

Metabo Corp., West Chester, Pa.

Manufactured In:
Germany
Units:
About 1,100
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
