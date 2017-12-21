  1. Home
Melville Direct Recalls Fiber Optic Christmas Trees Due to Fire Hazard (Recall Alert)

Name of product:
Bits and Pieces Fiber Optic Christmas Trees
Hazard:

The AC power adapter can overheat, posing a fire hazard.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall date:
December 21, 2017
Units:
About 1,700
Consumer Contact:

Melville toll-free at 866-503-6395 from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or online at www.bitsandpieces.com and click on Product Recalls for more information .

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Bits and Pieces Fiber Optic indoor plug in Christmas tree. The full foliage branches have fiber optic light strands that change color. Each tree comes with an AC power adapter that is attached to the gold tone colored base that holds the tree in place. The AC power adapter plugs into a standard household outlet. The 18 inch tall tree item number is 43560 and weighs about three pounds. The 31 inch tall tree item number is 43559 and weighs about four pounds. The item numbers can be found on the UPC barcode label on the box.

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled power adapters, unplug them from the Christmas Tree and contact Melville for a full refund and free shipping. Melville is contacting purchasers directly.

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received 449 reports of the AC power adapter overheating. There was one injury reported.

Sold At:

Bits and Pieces mail order catalog and online at www.bitsandpieces.com from October 2017 through December 2017 for about $50.

Manufacturer(s):

Yueqing City Island Fiber Optic Christmas Tree Plant, of China

Importer(s):

Melville Direct LLC, of Dedham, Mass.

Distributor(s):

Melville Direct LLC, of Dedham, Mass.

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
18-707
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
