Meijer Recalls Children’s Swimsuits Due to Choking Hazard

The snaps on the swimsuit can detach, posing a choking hazard to the child.
Meijer at 800-927-8699 anytime or online at www.meijer.com and click on “Product Recalls” at the bottom of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves the Wave Zone one-piece, zip-back swimsuit for newborns, infants and toddlers. The swimsuits have a zipper on the back and four snaps on the bottom and were sold in four colors: blue and gray with a shark on the front; white and navy stripes with an anchor pattern; pink and teal with a strawberry on the front; pink arms with a multi-colored fish pattern. The swimsuits were sold in sizes: 0-3m, 3-6m, 6-9m, 12m, 18m, and 24m. “Wave Zone” and “Made in China” are printed on the inner collar. The tracking number located on the sewn-in label on the inner side seam is “NOV 2016 021-14328.”
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled swimsuits and return them to the customer service desk at any Meijer store for a full refund.
Meijer has received 11 reports of the snaps detaching. No injuries have been reported.
Meijer stores in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio, and Wisconsin from January 2017 through July 2017 for about $14.
Meijer, of Grand Rapids, Mich.
Wholesale Merchandisers LLC, of Grand Rapids, Mich.
To report a dangerous product or a product-related injury go online to www.SaferProducts.gov or call CPSC's Hotline at 800-638-2772 or teletypewriter at 301-595-7054 for the hearing impaired.
Please use the below phone number for all media requests.
Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800