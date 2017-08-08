  1. Home
Meijer Recalls Children’s Swimsuits Due to Choking Hazard

Name of product:
Wave Zone children’s swimsuits
Hazard:

The snaps on the swimsuit can detach, posing a choking hazard to the child.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall date:
August 8, 2017
Recall number:
17-202
Consumer Contact:

Meijer at 800-927-8699 anytime or online at www.meijer.com and click on “Product Recalls” at the bottom of the page for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves the Wave Zone one-piece, zip-back swimsuit for newborns, infants and toddlers. The swimsuits have a zipper on the back and four snaps on the bottom and were sold in four colors: blue and gray with a shark on the front; white and navy stripes with an anchor pattern; pink and teal with a strawberry on the front; pink arms with a multi-colored fish pattern. The swimsuits were sold in sizes: 0-3m, 3-6m, 6-9m, 12m, 18m, and 24m. “Wave Zone” and “Made in China” are printed on the inner collar. The tracking number located on the sewn-in label on the inner side seam is “NOV 2016 021-14328.”

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled swimsuits and return them to the customer service desk at any Meijer store for a full refund.

Incidents/Injuries:

Meijer has received 11 reports of the snaps detaching. No injuries have been reported.

Sold Exclusively At:

Meijer stores in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio, and Wisconsin from January 2017 through July 2017 for about $14.  

Importer(s):

Meijer, of Grand Rapids, Mich.

Distributor(s):

Wholesale Merchandisers LLC, of Grand Rapids, Mich.

Manufactured In:
China
Units:
About 22,200
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
