Manhattan Toy Recalls Activity Toys Due to Choking Hazard

The colored plastic tubes on the product can become brittle and break into small pieces, posing a choking hazard to infants.
The Manhattan Toy Company at 800-541-1345 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT Monday through Thursday and 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. CT Fridays, or online at www.manhattantoy.com and click on Recalls at the bottom of the page for more information.
Recall Details
The Winkel Colorburst teething and activity toy has multi-color plastic tubing inserted into a plastic cube with rattle beads inside. The model number and lot code are printed on the center of the cube and on the hang-tag and product packaging near the UPC code. Only activity balls with the following lot codes are included in this recall: 206880 DH; 206880 EH; 206880 HH; 206871 EH.
Consumers should immediately take the recalled toys away from infants and return it to the store where purchased or contact Manhattan Toy for a full refund.
The firm has received four reports of plastic tubes breaking. No injuries have been reported.
Toy stores nationwide and online at www.manhattantoy.com and other websites from May 2015 through September 2016 for about $15.
The Manhattan Toy Company LLC, of Minneapolis, Minn.
