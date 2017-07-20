  1. Home
Manhattan Toy Recalls Activity Toys Due to Choking Hazard

Name of product:
Winkel™ Colorburst activity toys
Hazard:

The colored plastic tubes on the product can become brittle and break into small pieces, posing a choking hazard to infants.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall date:
July 20, 2017
Recall number:
17-191
Consumer Contact:

The Manhattan Toy Company  at 800-541-1345 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT Monday  through Thursday and  8 a.m. to  12 p.m. CT Fridays, or online at www.manhattantoy.com and click on Recalls at the bottom of the page for more information. 

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

The Winkel Colorburst teething and activity toy has multi-color plastic tubing inserted into a plastic cube with  rattle beads inside. The model number and lot code are printed on the center of the cube and on the hang-tag and product packaging near the UPC code.   Only activity balls with the following lot codes are included in this recall: 206880 DH; 206880 EH; 206880 HH; 206871 EH.

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately take the recalled toys away from infants and return it to the store where  purchased or contact Manhattan Toy for a full refund.

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received four reports of plastic tubes breaking. No injuries have been reported.

Sold At:

Toy stores nationwide and online at www.manhattantoy.com and other websites from May 2015 through September 2016 for about $15.

Importer(s):

The Manhattan Toy Company LLC, of Minneapolis, Minn.

Manufactured In:
China
Retailer:

The Manhattan Toy Company LLC, of Minneapolis, Minn.

Units:
About 14,400 (in addition, about 1,000 were sold in Canada)
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
