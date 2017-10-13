Macy’s Recalls Martha Stewart Whiteware Cake Knife and Server Sets Due to Laceration Hazard

The handles on the knife and server can break during use, posing a laceration hazard.
Macy’s toll-free at 888-257-5949 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. ET seven days a week or online at www.macys.com and click on Product Recalls at the bottom of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves Macy’s Martha Stewart Collection® Whiteware cake knife and server set. The set includes a knife and a cake server. Each is about 11 inches long. Both the knife and cake server have a white, textured ceramic handle. “Martha Stewart Collection” is embossed on the metal where the blades meet the handles. UPC 608356963330 and Product ID PRCDCKSRVR are printed on the product packaging.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled cake knife and server sets and contact Macy’s for a full refund.
Consumers who purchased the product from a Macy’s store should return the product to a Macy’s store for a refund of the purchase price. Consumers who purchased the product from www.macys.com should return the product to macys.com or a Macy’s store for a refund of the purchase price. Consumers who purchased the product from a Military Exchange should return the product to a Military Exchange for a refund of the purchase price.
Macy’s has received four reports of the handles on the knife and server breaking, resulting in lacerations, including cuts requiring stitches.
Macy’s stores nationwide and online, and at Military Exchanges between January 2014 and July 2017 for about $25 at Macy’s and $15 at Military Exchanges.
Macy’s Merchandising Group, Inc., of New York
