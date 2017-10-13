  1. Home
Macy’s Recalls Martha Stewart Whiteware Cake Knife and Server Sets Due to Laceration Hazard

Name of product:
Martha Stewart Collection® Whiteware cake knife and server sets
Hazard:

The handles on the knife and server can break during use, posing a laceration hazard.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall date:
October 13, 2017
Recall number:
18-008
Consumer Contact:

Macy’s toll-free at 888-257-5949 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. ET seven days a week or online at www.macys.com and click on Product Recalls at the bottom of the page for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Macy’s Martha Stewart Collection® Whiteware cake knife and server set. The set includes a knife and a cake server. Each is about 11 inches long.  Both the knife and cake server have a white, textured ceramic handle. “Martha Stewart Collection” is embossed on the metal where the blades meet the handles. UPC 608356963330 and Product ID PRCDCKSRVR are printed on the product packaging. 

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled cake knife and server sets and contact Macy’s for a full refund.
Consumers who purchased the product from a Macy’s store should return the product to a Macy’s store for a refund of the purchase price.  Consumers who purchased the product from www.macys.com should return the product to macys.com or a Macy’s store for a refund of the purchase price.  Consumers who purchased the product from a Military Exchange should return the product to a Military Exchange for a refund of the purchase price.

Incidents/Injuries:

Macy’s has received four reports of the handles on the knife and server breaking, resulting in lacerations, including cuts requiring stitches.

Sold At:

Macy’s stores nationwide and online, and at Military Exchanges between January 2014 and July 2017 for about $25 at Macy’s and $15 at Military Exchanges.

Importer(s):

Macy’s Merchandising Group, Inc., of New York

Manufactured In:
China
Units:
About 18,900
Media Contact

Please use the below phone number for all media requests.

Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800

View CPSC contacts for specific areas of expertise

