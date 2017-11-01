Little Mass Children’s Sleepwear Recalled by Mass Creation Due to Violation of Federal Flammability Standard

The children’s nightgowns and pajama sets fail to meet flammability standards for children’s sleepwear, posing a risk of burn injuries to children.
Little Mass at 800-977-9086 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, email at infolittlemass@gmail.com or teamlittlemass@gmail.com and online at www.littlemass.com and click on “Product Recall” at the bottom of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves children’s nightgowns and two-piece pajama sets. The sleepwear was sold in a variety of styles in sizes 7 through 14. Little Mass and style number T927S, T933, T935, T935S, T949, T952S or T953 are printed on a sewn-in side seam label.
Consumers should immediately take the recalled sleepwear away from children and contact Little Mass for a full refund.
None reported
Nordstrom and children’s boutiques nationwide and online at www.littlemass.com from July 2016 through October 2017 for between $27 and $42.
Little Mass, a Mass Creation, Inc. subsidiary, of Los Angeles, Calif.
