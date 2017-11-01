  1. Home
  2. Recalls

Little Mass Children’s Sleepwear Recalled by Mass Creation Due to Violation of Federal Flammability Standard

Name of product:
Children’s nightgowns and pajama sets
Hazard:

The children’s nightgowns and pajama sets fail to meet flammability standards for children’s sleepwear, posing a risk of burn injuries to children.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall date:
November 1, 2017
Recall number:
18-020
Consumer Contact:

Little Mass at 800-977-9086 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, email at infolittlemass@gmail.com or teamlittlemass@gmail.com and online at www.littlemass.com and click on “Product Recall” at the bottom of the page for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves children’s nightgowns and two-piece pajama sets. The sleepwear was sold in a variety of styles in sizes 7 through 14. Little Mass and style number T927S, T933, T935, T935S, T949, T952S or T953 are printed on a sewn-in side seam label.

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately take the recalled sleepwear away from children and contact Little Mass for a full refund.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold At:

Nordstrom and children’s boutiques nationwide and online at www.littlemass.com from July 2016 through October 2017 for between $27 and $42.

Manufacturer(s):

Little Mass, a Mass Creation, Inc. subsidiary, of Los Angeles, Calif.

Distributor(s):

Little Mass, a Mass Creation, Inc. subsidiary, of Los Angeles, Calif.

Manufactured In:
United States
Units:
About 2,300
Media Contact

Please use the below phone number for all media requests.

Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800

View CPSC contacts for specific areas of expertise

Related Recalls

VIV&LUL Recalls Children’s Sleepwear Due to Violation of Federal Flammability Standard; Sold Exclusively at Amazon.com (Recall Alert) (Recall Alert)
PlanToys Recalls Baby Gyms Due to Strangulation Hazard
Fisher-Price Recalls Infant Motion Seats Due to Fire Hazard
Outlet Converters Recalled by Ningbo Litesun Electric with Home Depot Due to Shock and Fire Hazards
Playtex Recalls Children’s Plates and Bowls Due to Choking Hazard