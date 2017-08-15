Laura Ashley Girl’s Dresses Recalled by Pastourelle Due to Choking Hazard

The flower petals can detach, posing a choking hazard to children.
Pastourelle toll-free at 888-507-7275 from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at info@pastourelle.com or online at www.pastourellerecall.com.
Recall Details
This recall involves Laura Ashley London Girl's Floral Clip Dot dresses. The 100% woven cotton dresses were sold in a pink multicolor floral pattern with or without a matching diaper cover. The dresses have a set of three pink petal flowers at the waist and were sold in newborn to girl’s sizes 0/3M through 6X. “Laura Ashley London” and the size are printed on a tag attached to the inside back of the dress. Style numbers 17156300, 17156307, 17156344, 27156300, 27156307, 27156344, 47156300, 47156307, 47156344 are included in this recall. The style number is printed on a tag located on the inside seam on the side of the dress.
Consumers should immediately take the recalled dresses away from children and contact the firm for a full refund.
The firm has received one report of a flower petal detaching from the dress. No injuries have been reported.
Dillard’s stores nationwide and online at Amazon.com, Dillards.com and Zulily.com from January 2017 through July 2017 for between $27 and $40.
Pastourelle LLC, licensed through Laura Ashley, of New York, N.Y.
