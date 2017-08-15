  1. Home
Laura Ashley Girl’s Dresses Recalled by Pastourelle Due to Choking Hazard

Name of product:
Girl’s dresses
Hazard:

The flower petals can detach, posing a choking hazard to children.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall date:
August 15, 2017
Recall number:
17-206
Consumer Contact:

Pastourelle toll-free at 888-507-7275 from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at info@pastourelle.com or online at www.pastourellerecall.com.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Laura Ashley London Girl's Floral Clip Dot dresses. The 100% woven cotton dresses were sold in a pink multicolor floral pattern with or without a matching diaper cover. The dresses have a set of three pink petal flowers at the waist and were sold in newborn to girl’s sizes 0/3M through 6X. “Laura Ashley London” and the size are printed on a tag attached to the inside back of the dress. Style numbers 17156300, 17156307, 17156344, 27156300, 27156307, 27156344, 47156300, 47156307, 47156344 are included in this recall. The style number is printed on a tag located on the inside seam on the side of the dress.

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately take the recalled dresses away from children and contact the firm for a full refund.

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received one report of a flower petal detaching from the dress. No injuries have been reported.  

Sold At:

Dillard’s stores nationwide and online at Amazon.com, Dillards.com and Zulily.com from January 2017 through July 2017 for between $27 and $40.

Importer(s):

Pastourelle LLC, licensed through Laura Ashley, of New York, N.Y.

Manufactured In:
China
Units:
About 2,800
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
Media Contact

Please use the below phone number for all media requests.

Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800

View CPSC contacts for specific areas of expertise

