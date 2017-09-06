  1. Home
L.L. Bean Recalls Toddler Sweater Fleece Pullovers Due to Choking Hazard (Recall Alert)

Name of product:
Toddler sweater fleece pullovers
Hazard:

The snaps on the fleece pullovers can detach, posing a choking hazard.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall date:
September 7, 2017
Recall number:
17-766
Consumer Contact:

L.L. Bean at 800-555-9717 from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. ET daily or online at www.llbean.com and click on “Recall & Safety Info” at the bottom of the page for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves L.L. Bean toddler sweater fleece pullovers sold in sizes 2T, 3T and 4T. The pullovers have blue trim and were sold in three colors; deep garnet (red), heather gray and light lilac. They have four snaps, two pockets and the L.L. Bean logo tag on the front. Item number 300206 and lot 02/17 are printed on woven tags in attached to the neckline of the pullovers.

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the fleece pullover and contact L.L. Bean for a full refund. L.L. Bean is contacting its customers directly.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold Exclusively At:

L.L. Bean stores nationwide, L.L. Bean catalog and online at www.llbean.com  from April 2017 through August 2017 for about $50.

Manufacturer(s):

Century Miracle Apparel Manufacturing Co. Ltd., of Jordan

Manufactured In:
Jordan
Retailer :

L.L. Bean, of Freeport, Maine

Units:
About 2,000
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
Media Contact

Please use the below phone number for all media requests.

Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800

