L.L. Bean Recalls Toddler Sweater Fleece Pullovers Due to Choking Hazard (Recall Alert)

The snaps on the fleece pullovers can detach, posing a choking hazard.
This recall involves L.L. Bean toddler sweater fleece pullovers sold in sizes 2T, 3T and 4T. The pullovers have blue trim and were sold in three colors; deep garnet (red), heather gray and light lilac. They have four snaps, two pockets and the L.L. Bean logo tag on the front. Item number 300206 and lot 02/17 are printed on woven tags in attached to the neckline of the pullovers.
Consumers should immediately stop using the fleece pullover and contact L.L. Bean for a full refund. L.L. Bean is contacting its customers directly.
L.L. Bean stores nationwide, L.L. Bean catalog and online at www.llbean.com from April 2017 through August 2017 for about $50.
Century Miracle Apparel Manufacturing Co. Ltd., of Jordan
L.L. Bean, of Freeport, Maine
