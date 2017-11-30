Kubota Recalls RTV-X Series Utility Vehicles Due to Injury Hazard (Recall Alert)

The seat belt stays can break, posing an injury hazard to consumers in the event of a crash.
Kubota at 800-752-0290 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. PT Monday through Friday or online at www.kubota.com and click on More, then Safety and then Safety Notices for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves Kubota RTV-X series utility vehicles with model numbers ending in 900, 1100, 1120D and 1140. The diesel-powered vehicles were sold in orange and camouflage. Kubota and Diesel are printed on the side of the rear bed box. The model number is on the side of the unit and on the data plate located on the back of the cab, between the cab and the bed. The utility vehicles with the following serial numbers, located on the data plate, are included on this recall.
Model
Serial Number Range
Manufacture Date Range
RTV-X900
31229 through 42402
12/2015 through 6/2017
RTV-X1100
26899 through 35995
RTV-X1120D
18541 through 20746
RTV-X1140
10001 through 19546
6/2015 through 6/2017
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled vehicles and contact an authorized Kubota dealer to schedule a free repair. The firm is contacting consumers directly.
Kubota has received three reports of seat belt stays breaking worldwide. No incidents have been reported in the U.S. No injuries have been reported.
Authorized Kubota dealers nationwide from June 2015 through June 2017 for between $15,000 and $25,000.
Kubota Tractor Corp., Grapevine, Texas.
