Kawasaki Recalls Brute Force 300 All-Terrain Vehicles Due to Fire Hazard

Name of product:
Brute Force 300 all-terrain vehicles (ATVs)
Hazard:

The fuel tap or carburetor can leak fuel, posing a fire hazard.

Remedy:
Repair
Recall date:
September 6, 2017
Recall number:
17-218
Consumer Contact:

Kawasaki toll-free at 866-802-9381 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT Monday through Friday or online at www.Kawasaki.com and click on “Recalls” for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves all 2012 through 2017 model Kawasaki Brute Force 300  ATVs. The recalled ATVs have seating for one person and were sold in red, black, white and green. Brute Force is printed on the right and left front fender. The vehicle identification number (VIN) is located under the bumper. To check for recalled vehicles by VIN, visit www.kawasaki.com.

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled ATVs and contact Kawasaki to schedule a free repair.

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received 260 reports of fuel leaking from the fuel tap or carburetor. No injuries have been reported.

Sold At:

Kawasaki dealers nationwide from November 2011 through June 2017 for about $4,300.

Manufacturer(s):

Kwang Yang Motor Co. Ltd, of Taiwan

Importer(s):

Kawasaki Motors Corp. U.S.A., of Foothill Ranch, Calif.

Distributor(s):

Kawasaki Motors Corp. U.S.A., of Foothill Ranch, Calif.

Manufactured In:
Taiwan
Units:
About 20,000
Media Contact

Please use the below phone number for all media requests.

Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800

View CPSC contacts for specific areas of expertise

