Kawasaki Recalls Brute Force 300 All-Terrain Vehicles Due to Fire Hazard

The fuel tap or carburetor can leak fuel, posing a fire hazard.
Kawasaki toll-free at 866-802-9381 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT Monday through Friday or online at www.Kawasaki.com and click on “Recalls” for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves all 2012 through 2017 model Kawasaki Brute Force 300 ATVs. The recalled ATVs have seating for one person and were sold in red, black, white and green. Brute Force is printed on the right and left front fender. The vehicle identification number (VIN) is located under the bumper. To check for recalled vehicles by VIN, visit www.kawasaki.com.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled ATVs and contact Kawasaki to schedule a free repair.
The firm has received 260 reports of fuel leaking from the fuel tap or carburetor. No injuries have been reported.
Kawasaki dealers nationwide from November 2011 through June 2017 for about $4,300.
Kwang Yang Motor Co. Ltd, of Taiwan
Kawasaki Motors Corp. U.S.A., of Foothill Ranch, Calif.
Kawasaki Motors Corp. U.S.A., of Foothill Ranch, Calif.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risks of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products under the agency’s jurisdiction. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC is committed to protecting consumers and families from products that pose a fire, electrical, chemical or mechanical hazard. CPSC's work to help ensure the safety of consumer products - such as toys, cribs, power tools, cigarette lighters and household chemicals -– contributed to a decline in the rate of deaths and injuries associated with consumer products over the past 40 years.
Federal law bars any person from selling products subject to a publicly-announced voluntary recall by a manufacturer or a mandatory recall ordered by the Commission.
To report a dangerous product or a product-related injury go online to www.SaferProducts.gov or call CPSC's Hotline at 800-638-2772 or teletypewriter at 301-595-7054 for the hearing impaired. Consumers can obtain news release and recall information at www.cpsc.gov, on Twitter @USCPSC or by subscribing to CPSC's free e-mail newsletters.
Please use the below phone number for all media requests.
Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800