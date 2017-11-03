  1. Home
JW Crawford Recalls Children’s Rain Ponchos Due to Strangulation Hazard

Name of product:
Kid’s rain ponchos
Hazard:

A drawstring in the poncho’s hood poses a strangulation hazard to children. Drawstrings can become entangled or caught on playground slides, hand rails, school bus doors or other moving objects, posing a significant strangulation and/or entanglement hazard to children.

Remedy:
Refund
Repair
Recall date:
November 3, 2017
Recall number:
18-023
Consumer Contact:

JW Crawford toll-free at 844-222-2812 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday ET or email anytime at recall.jwcrawford@gmail.com or online on the product distributor’s website at www.wealers.com and click on the Recall tab located at the top of the page for more information

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves kids’ waterproof hooded rain ponchos sold in clear, red and blue. The lightweight ponchos were sold in packs of 6 and 12. A white nylon drawstring is attached at the neck of the 40 inches tall by 60 inches wide ponchos. “One size fits all” and  “Made in China” are printed on the front of the packaging.

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately take the recalled ponchos away from children and remove the drawstring to eliminate the hazard or return the poncho to the firm for a full refund. 

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold At:

Online at Amazon.com and Wealers.com from May 2016 through July 2016 for about $12 for a 6 pack and $17 for a 12 pack.

Importer(s):

JW Crawford Inc., of Monroe, N.Y.

Distributor(s):

Wealers Outdoor LLC, of Airmont, N.Y.

Manufactured In:
China
Units:
About 1,300
