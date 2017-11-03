JW Crawford Recalls Children’s Rain Ponchos Due to Strangulation Hazard

A drawstring in the poncho’s hood poses a strangulation hazard to children. Drawstrings can become entangled or caught on playground slides, hand rails, school bus doors or other moving objects, posing a significant strangulation and/or entanglement hazard to children.
JW Crawford toll-free at 844-222-2812 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday ET or email anytime at recall.jwcrawford@gmail.com or online on the product distributor’s website at www.wealers.com and click on the Recall tab located at the top of the page for more information
Recall Details
This recall involves kids’ waterproof hooded rain ponchos sold in clear, red and blue. The lightweight ponchos were sold in packs of 6 and 12. A white nylon drawstring is attached at the neck of the 40 inches tall by 60 inches wide ponchos. “One size fits all” and “Made in China” are printed on the front of the packaging.
Consumers should immediately take the recalled ponchos away from children and remove the drawstring to eliminate the hazard or return the poncho to the firm for a full refund.
None reported
Online at Amazon.com and Wealers.com from May 2016 through July 2016 for about $12 for a 6 pack and $17 for a 12 pack.
JW Crawford Inc., of Monroe, N.Y.
Wealers Outdoor LLC, of Airmont, N.Y.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risks of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products under the agency’s jurisdiction. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC is committed to protecting consumers and families from products that pose a fire, electrical, chemical or mechanical hazard. CPSC's work to help ensure the safety of consumer products - such as toys, cribs, power tools, cigarette lighters and household chemicals -– contributed to a decline in the rate of deaths and injuries associated with consumer products over the past 40 years.
Federal law bars any person from selling products subject to a publicly-announced voluntary recall by a manufacturer or a mandatory recall ordered by the Commission.
To report a dangerous product or a product-related injury go online to www.SaferProducts.gov or call CPSC's Hotline at 800-638-2772 or teletypewriter at 301-595-7054 for the hearing impaired. Consumers can obtain news release and recall information at www.cpsc.gov, on Twitter @USCPSC or by subscribing to CPSC's free e-mail newsletters.
Please use the below phone number for all media requests.
Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800