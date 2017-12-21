John Deere Recalls Crossover Gator Utility Vehicles Due to Crash Hazard (Recall Alert)

The steering shaft can separate from the steering rack assembly and result in a loss of vehicle steering control, posing a crash hazard.
Deere & Company at 800-537-8233 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. ET or online at www.deere.com and select Product Recall Information on the drop-down menu under Services & Support for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves John Deere models XUV825, XUV825 S4, XUV855, and XUV855 S4 Crossover Gator utility vehicles equipped with power steering. The model number and “John Deere” are printed on the side of the vehicle. The serial number begins with 1M0825 or 1M0855 and is located on the passenger side of the frame under the cargo box. The vehicles have seating for two or four passengers. The serial number ranges are listed below.
|
Serial Number Ranges
|
1M0825GEXXM040001 - 1M0825GEXXM136520
|
1M0825GFXXM060001 - 1M0825GFXXM131607
|
1M0825MAXXM010001 - 1M0825MAXXM010667
|
1M0825MBXXM010001 - 1M0825MBXXM010419
|
1M0825MEXXM010001
|
1M0855DEXXM040001 - 1M0855DEXXM130975
|
1M0855DFXXM060001 - 1M0855DFXXM130531
|
1M0855DHXXM130001 - 1M0855DHXXM131052
|
1M0855EBXXM010001 - 1M0855EBXXM010561
|
1M0855MAXXM010001 - 1M0855MAXXM010498
|
1M0855MBXXM010001 - 1M0855MBXXM010247
|
1M0855MDXXM010001 - 1M0855MDXXM010021
|
1M0855MBAJM010249
|
1M0825MAAJM010719
|
1M0825MACJM010720
|
1M0825MAAJM010722
|
1M0825MAHJM010724
|
1M0825MAEJM010725
|
1M0825MACJM010726
|
1M0825MATJM010727
|
1M0825MAPJM010728
|
1M0825MAKJM010729
|
1M0825MAPJM010731
Consumers should stop using the recalled utility vehicles and contact an authorized John Deere dealer for a free repair. John Deere is contacting purchasers of the recalled utility vehicles directly.
John Deere has received nine reports of steering loss. No injuries have been reported.
John Deere dealers nationwide from March 2012 through November 2017 for between $13,400 and $16,100.
Deere & Company, of Moline, Ill.
