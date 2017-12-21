  1. Home
John Deere Recalls Crossover Gator Utility Vehicles Due to Crash Hazard (Recall Alert)

Name of product:
John Deere Crossover Gator™ utility vehicles
Hazard:

The steering shaft can separate from the steering rack assembly and result in a loss of vehicle steering control, posing a crash hazard.

Remedy:
Repair
Recall date:
December 21, 2017
Units:
About 68,300
Consumer Contact:

Deere & Company at 800-537-8233 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. ET or online at www.deere.com and select Product Recall Information on the drop-down menu under Services & Support for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves John Deere models XUV825, XUV825 S4, XUV855, and XUV855 S4 Crossover Gator utility vehicles equipped with power steering. The model number and “John Deere” are printed on the side of the vehicle. The serial number begins with 1M0825 or 1M0855 and is located on the passenger side of the frame under the cargo box. The vehicles have seating for two or four passengers. The serial number ranges are listed below.

 

Serial Number Ranges

1M0825GEXXM040001 - 1M0825GEXXM136520

1M0825GFXXM060001 - 1M0825GFXXM131607

1M0825MAXXM010001 - 1M0825MAXXM010667

1M0825MBXXM010001 - 1M0825MBXXM010419

1M0825MEXXM010001

1M0855DEXXM040001 - 1M0855DEXXM130975

1M0855DFXXM060001 - 1M0855DFXXM130531

1M0855DHXXM130001 - 1M0855DHXXM131052

1M0855EBXXM010001 - 1M0855EBXXM010561

1M0855MAXXM010001 - 1M0855MAXXM010498

1M0855MBXXM010001 - 1M0855MBXXM010247

1M0855MDXXM010001 - 1M0855MDXXM010021

1M0855MBAJM010249

1M0825MAAJM010719

1M0825MACJM010720

1M0825MAAJM010722

1M0825MAHJM010724

1M0825MAEJM010725

1M0825MACJM010726

1M0825MATJM010727

1M0825MAPJM010728

1M0825MAKJM010729

1M0825MAPJM010731

 

 
Remedy:

Consumers should stop using the recalled utility vehicles and contact an authorized John Deere dealer for a free repair. John Deere is contacting purchasers of the recalled utility vehicles directly.

Incidents/Injuries:

John Deere has received nine reports of steering loss. No injuries have been reported.

Sold At:

John Deere dealers nationwide from March 2012 through November 2017 for between $13,400 and $16,100.

Manufacturer(s):

Deere & Company, of Moline, Ill.

Manufactured In:
U.S.
Recall number:
18-709
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
