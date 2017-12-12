John Deere Recalls Compact Utility Tractors Due to Injury Hazard (Recall Alert)

The rollover protective structure (ROPS) at the back of the tractor can loosen and fail to protect the operator in a rollover accident, posing a risk of injury.
Deere & Company at 800-537-8233 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. ET, or online at www.deere.com and select Product Recall Information on the drop-down menu under Services & Support for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves John Deere model 1023E and 1025R compact utility tractors. They are green and yellow with “John Deere” and the model number printed on the hood of the tractor. The serial number is located on the right side of the frame by the front right tire. A complete list of serial numbers included in this recall is available at www.JohnDeere.com/1023E-1025R-ROPSbolt-Recall
Consumers should stop using the recalled compact utility tractors and contact an authorized John Deere dealer for a free repair. John Deere is contacting purchasers of the recalled tractors directly.
None reported
John Deere dealers nationwide from March 2017 through October 2017 for between $12,000 and $13,900.
Deere & Company, of Moline, Ill.
Please use the below phone number for all media requests.
Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800