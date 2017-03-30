Infant Caps Recalled by Sock and Accessory Brands Due to Choking Hazard

The button on the top of the infant cap can detach, posing a choking hazard.
Sock and Accessory Brands Global toll-free at 877-429-7637 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or online at www.wearsabg.com and click on Infant Cap Recall icon on top of home page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves John Deere gray infant baseball caps with a green tractor design. The caps were sold in one size (infant 6-12 months). Style number “JSH721HF ” and manufacture date 11/2016 are printed on the sewn in care label inside the back of the caps.
Consumers should immediately take the infant caps away from young children and contact the firm to receive a full refund, including shipping cost.
None reported
Tractor Supply Company and farm and ranch stores nationwide from January 2017 through March 2017 for between $10 and $16.
Sock and Accessory Brands Global, of Advance, N.C.
Sock and Accessory Brands Global, of Advance, N.C.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risks of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products under the agency’s jurisdiction. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC is committed to protecting consumers and families from products that pose a fire, electrical, chemical or mechanical hazard. CPSC's work to help ensure the safety of consumer products - such as toys, cribs, power tools, cigarette lighters and household chemicals -– contributed to a decline in the rate of deaths and injuries associated with consumer products over the past 40 years.
Federal law bars any person from selling products subject to a publicly-announced voluntary recall by a manufacturer or a mandatory recall ordered by the Commission.
To report a dangerous product or a product-related injury go online to www.SaferProducts.gov or call CPSC's Hotline at 800-638-2772 or teletypewriter at 301-595-7054 for the hearing impaired. Consumers can obtain news release and recall information at www.cpsc.gov, on Twitter @USCPSC or by subscribing to CPSC's free e-mail newsletters.
Please use the below phone number for all media requests.
Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800