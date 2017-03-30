Infant Caps Recalled by Sock and Accessory Brands Due to Choking Hazard

  1. Home
Name of product:
Infant caps
Hazard:

The button on the top of the infant cap can detach, posing a choking hazard.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall date:
March 30, 2017
Recall number:
17-122
Consumer Contact:

Sock and Accessory Brands Global toll-free at 877-429-7637 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or online at www.wearsabg.com and click on Infant Cap Recall icon on top of home page for more information.

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall involves John Deere gray infant baseball caps with a green tractor design. The caps were sold in one size (infant 6-12 months). Style number “JSH721HF ” and manufacture date 11/2016 are printed on the sewn in care label inside the back of the caps.   

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately take the infant caps away from young children and contact the firm to receive a full refund, including shipping cost.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Units:
About 14,500 (in addition, about 50 were sold in Canada)
Sold At:

Tractor Supply Company and farm and ranch stores nationwide from January 2017 through March 2017 for between $10 and $16.  

Importer(s):

Sock and Accessory Brands Global, of Advance, N.C.

Distributor(s):

Sock and Accessory Brands Global, of Advance, N.C.

Manufactured In:
China
