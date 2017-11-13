iLive Self-Balancing Scooters/Hoverboards Recalled by Digital Products Due to Fire Hazard

The lithium-ion battery packs in the self-balancing scooters/hoverboards can overheat, posing a risk of the hoverboards smoking, catching fire and/or exploding.
Contact DPI at 800-311-9263 Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT or online at www.iliveelectronics.com and click on “Recall Notice” for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves iLive self-balancing scooters, commonly referred to as hoverboards, with model numbers GSB56BC, GSB56RC, GSB65BUC, GSB56WC and GSB56GDC. The model number is printed on the bottom of the unit. The hoverboards have two wheels, one at either end of a platform, and are powered by lithium-ion battery packs. “iLive” is printed in the center of the hoverboard’s top surface as well as underneath the top deck, facing the ground. The hoverboards were sold in black, red, white, blue and gold. Some units were sold with a black carrying case.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled scooters/hoverboards and contact Digital Products (DPI) for instructions on how to obtain a free UL2272-certified replacement unit.
The firm has received one report of the battery pack overheating and smoking. No injuries or property damage have been reported.
Ace Hardware and hh gregg stores nationwide, Heartland America catalogs and online at AceHardware.com and hhgregg.com from April 2016 through March 2017 for between $170 and $200.
Digital Products International Inc., of St. Louis, Mo.
