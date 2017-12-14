  1. Home
Hunter Fan Recalls Ceiling Fans Due to Impact Injury Hazard; New Instructions Provided

Name of product:
Hunter Contempo ceiling fans
Hazard:

The owner’s manual instructs consumers to install the light globe incorrectly and the light globe can fall, posing an impact injury hazard.

Remedy:
New Instructions
Recall date:
December 14, 2017
Units:
About 168,000 (In addition, about 1,900 in Canada)
Consumer Contact:

Hunter toll-free at 866-326-2003 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, or online at www.hunterfan.com and click on “Recall” located at the bottom of the page for more information or visit www.hunterfan.com/recall.

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall involves Hunter Contempo ceiling fan models 59176 and 59174. The model number can be found on a label on top of the motor housing.  The fan comes with five reversible blades and has a 54-inch blade span. Model 59176 comes with cherry and dark walnut blades.  Model 59174 comes with light gray oak and gray walnut blades.

 
Remedy:

Consumers with a recalled Contempo model ceiling fan should check to ensure that the light globe was installed correctly by turning it clockwise until it stops and is resting firmly in place.   Costco and Hunter Fan Company are contacting all known purchasers and providing new instructions for installing the light globe.

Incidents/Injuries:

Hunter has received 38 reports of the light globe falling due to the incorrect instructions in the U.S. and two in Canada. No injuries have been reported.

Sold At:

Costco stores nationwide and online at Costco.com from January 2016 through August 2017 for about $130; refurbished fans were sold online during the same period on eBay, Amazon, and Groupon.

Importer(s):

Hunter Fan Company, of Memphis, Tenn.

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
18-062
Media Contact

Please use the below phone number for all media requests.

Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800

View CPSC contacts for specific areas of expertise

