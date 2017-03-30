  1. Home
humangear Recalls Bottle Caps Due to Burn Hazard

Name of product:
Bottle caps
Hazard:

The bottle cap can leak, dislodge or come off, posing a burn hazard to consumers when the bottles are used to hold hot liquids. 

Remedy:
Refund
Recall date:
March 30, 2017
Recall number:
17-124
Consumer Contact:

humangear at 800-604-1926 from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email capcap@humangear.com or online at www.humangear.com and click on “RECALL INFORMATION” at the bottom of the page for more information.

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall involves humangear’s capCAP accessory bottle cap. The capCAPs were sold in green/gray, blue/gray, black/gray and black/black color combinations for standard wide-mouth stainless steel bottles and in black/gray for glass mason jars. humangear is stamped on the top of the capCAP.  Only caps with model numbers HG0501, HG0502, HG0505, HG0505-DSG and HG0515 printed above the UPC code on the package are included in the recall. The recalled capCAP has a silicone seal, a rubber coating on the large cap, and a tab/slot feature on the strap This recall only includes the newer version of capCAPs sold between November 2016 and February 2017.

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled capCAP and contact humangear to receive a full refund.

Incidents/Injuries:

humangear has received one report of liquid leakage. No injuries have been reported.

Units:
About 61,000 (in addition, about 360 were sold in Canada)
Sold At:

Dicks Sporting Goods, REI, SCHEELS and other sporting goods stores nationwide from November 2016 through February 2017 for between $7 and $8.

Importer(s):

humangear inc., of San Francisco, Calif.

Distributor(s):

humangear inc., of San Francisco, Calif.

Manufactured In:
China
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
