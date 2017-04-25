Horizon Hobby Recalls Remote-Controlled Model Vehicles Due to Fire Hazard

  1. Home
Name of product:
ECX Circuit, Ruckus, and Torment remote-controlled model vehicles
Hazard:

The vehicle’s electronic speed control (ESC) can fail and short circuit, posing a fire hazard.

Remedy:
Replace
Recall date:
April 25, 2017
Recall number:
17-139
Consumer Contact:

Horizon Hobby at 800-338-4639 from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 P.M. CT on Saturday, and 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. CT on Sunday or online at www.horizonhobby.com and click on Product Recalls at the bottom of the page for more information.

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

The recall involves the Dynamite 40-Amp FWD REV Brushed ESC – DYNS2201. It is the Electronic Speed Control (ESC) that comes in the remote controlled hobby model vehicles ECX 1/10 LiPo Circuit, Ruckus and Torment models with the following models numbers: ECX03130T1, ECX03130T2, ECX03131T1, ECX03131T2, ECX03133T1, ECX03133T2, ECX03154.  The model numbers can be found on the product box or in the owner’s manual for each vehicle. The model vehicles measure about 18 inches in length and 12 inches in width and are hobby grade remote control models for ages 14 and up.

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled product and contact Horizon Hobby for instructions on receiving a free replacement ESC.

Incidents/Injuries:

Horizon Hobby has received 19 reports of the ESC in the model truck and cars catching fire. No injuries or property damage has been reported.

Units:
About 18,600 (In addition, 540 were sold in Canada)
Sold At:

Horizon Hobby stores nationwide and online at www.horizonhobby.com from October 2016 through December 2016 for about $180.

Importer(s):

Horizon Hobby LLC, of Champaign, Ill.

Manufactured In:
China
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
